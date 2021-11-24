The probable formations of Atletico Madrid-Milan: hyper attacking Cholo, Giroud from 1 ‘

Last European hopes for Milan, this evening on stage at the Madrid Metropolitano. Favorite Giroud over Ibra.

To do or not to do, there is no trying. Who knows if Stefano Pioli he took on the role of Yoda in catechizing his Milan on the eve of a match in which the Rossoneri will play their last European hopes. The Devil visits theAtletico Madrid, the thought goes to the San Siro match, the head must turn to the six points that Milan must do to hope to remain in the Champions League, with an ear to Anfield where Porto will challenge Liverpool with the same intentions. In front of, Diego Simeone: in a month he will celebrate his first decade as a coach of Colchoneros. One more reason to win.

Atletico Madrid-Milan – Tuesday 23 October, 21:00, Madrid

– Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

– Group: Liverpool 12; Port 5; Atletico Madrid 4; Milan 1

– Live TV on Prime Video.

HOW THE ATHLETIC MADRID ARRIVES – The great news for the Cholo is the recovery of Griezmann, who seemed destined to miss the game with the Rossoneri by disqualification. The little devil will take the field from the first minute, alongside Luis Suarez. Heavy absences, but Savic also returns to lead the defense, with Hermoso and Gimenez. Llorente and Carrasco should play as outside midfielders, in a hyper-offensive median with Lemar and De Paul alongside Koke. Among the outsiders, beware of Vrsaljko who could play on the right, in that case Llorente would be back in the middle with Lemar out.

HOW AC MILAN ARRIVES – Here too a recovery of weight, that of Romagnoli at the center of the defense with Kjaer. The slip with Fiorentina shouldn’t cost Tatarusanu his place, Kalulu on the right favored over Florenzi. Zero doubts on Theo as to the opposite out. Kessié is back, Tonali ahead of Bennacer in the usual ballot. Leao unknown: the Portuguese is not at his best, if he were to rest he would play Krunic with Diaz and Saelemaekers. In front of the cup striker will be Giroud, as usual the relay with Ibrahimovic cannot be ruled out.