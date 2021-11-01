The probable formations of Bologna-Cagliari: Arnautovic is there. Keita Balde is also out

▪ Bologna-Cagliari – Monday 1 November, 8.45 pm, Dall’Ara stadium

▪ Referee Davide Massa, of the Imperia section

▪ Standings: Bologna 12 points, Cagliari 6 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN / Sky

Arnautovic recovered, out of Schouten

Mihajlovic finds Soumaoro and Soriano, returning from the disqualification that forced them to skip the match in Naples. Marko Arnautovic has returned to work regularly in the group. Against the Sardinians, therefore, Bologna’s 3-4-1-2 will again see the defensive trio with Soumaoro, Medel and Theate as protagonists. In midfield there will probably be Dominguez and Svanberg with De Silvestri and Hickey on the outside, while Soriano will support the attacking duo formed by Barrow and one between Orsolini and Arnautovic, depending on the latter’s conditions. Bonifazi, Kingsley and Viola are still unavailable. Schouten was also absent.

Pavoletti-Joao Pedro in front, the Uruguayans still in doubt

The emergency continues for Cagliari that challenges Bologna, with Keita absent at the last minute due to tonsillitis. In front of Cragno, line 4 with Zappa on the right, Ceppitelli and Carboni in the center and Lykogiannis on the left. In midfield the confirmed Bellanova on the right, with Marin, Strootman and Deiola. Forward confirmation for the Pavoletti-Joao Pedro couple. Godin, Caceres and Nandez are called up, but remain in doubt as they are not at their best physically.