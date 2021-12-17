The probable formations of Bologna-Juventus: Kean and Morata as owners, Kulusevski on the bench

Serie A is ready to say goodbye to 2021: penultimate match for the twenty top-flight formations, which will play ten very important matches between tonight and Sunday and which offer heavy points. Below are the probable formations of Bologna-Juventus collected by TMW correspondents:

▪ Bologna-Juventus – Saturday 18 December at 6 pm, Renato Dall’Ara stadium

▪ Referee Daniele Orsato, of the Schio section

▪ Standings: Bologna 24 points, Juventus 28 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN

Skorupski and Arnautovic recovered

Bologna recovers Skorupski and Arnautovic who, despite the recent physical ailments, will be there in tomorrow night’s match against Juventus. Also available to Mihajlovic is Nico Dominguez who served the disqualification with the absence in the last away match in Turin. The rossoblù team that will take the field against the Old Lady will be formed as follows: Skorupski in goal, Medel, Soumaoro and Theate in defense. The midfield will see the return of the couple Domingiez-Svanberg while on the outside there will be De Silvestri and Hickey. Forward Soriano will return alongside Barrow, in support of Arnautovic.

Kingsley and Schouten were among the unavailable.

Dybala out. Kulusevski on the bench, Kean and Morata play

Second away match in a row for Juventus after the one, which resulted in a draw, in Venice. In Bologna Allegri will still have to do without Chiesa and Danilo to whom Dybala is added, but he finds McKennie and Kulusevski again. In front of Szczesny, Cuadrado ready to go back with Bonucci and De Ligt in the middle and Pellegrini to complete the package; in front of the defense the Bentancur-Locatelli tandem with McKennie slightly more advanced to act behind the tip Morata. On the outside space for Bernardeschi and Kean.