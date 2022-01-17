The probable formations of Bologna-Napoli: Mihajlovic chooses Sansone with Arnautovic

Below are the probable formations of Bologna-Naples collected by TMW correspondents:

▪ Bologna-Naples – Monday 17 January at 18.30, Renato Dall’Ara stadium

▪ Arbitrator Livio Marinelli, of the section of Tivoli

▪ Standings: Bologna 27 points, Naples 43 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN

How Bologna arrives.

To the negativizations announced before the match against Cagliari, are added that of Aaron Hickey, Gary Medel and Emanuel Vignato who will therefore be available for Monday night’s match against Napoli. Bologna also recovers Soumaoro and Sansone who finished the quarantine on Thursday evening, longer than their teammates as the two players have not yet completed the first vaccination cycle. Against the partnenopei, therefore, Sinisa Mihajlovic will have more choice. The 3-4-1-2 in Bologna will see Skoruspki as protagonists between the posts behind the three-man defense with Theate and Binks. Duel between Soumaoro and Bonifazi for the starting shirt. In midfield, Hickey should return as a left winger, while the opposite lane should be entrusted to Skov Olsen again. The two will join Svanberg and Dominguez. The attack instead will see again the holder Sansone alongside Arnautovic with Soriano acting behind them. Orsolini in fact has not disposed of the ailments remedied in Cagliari and is out. Among the unavailable there are also Schouten, Kingsley and Santander, as well as Barrow and Mbaye engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations.

How Napoli arrives.

After the blow in the Italian Cup, it is time for Napoli to dive back into the league with Spalletti who must manage a still complex situation: out Insigne, Koulibaly, Anguissa, Ounas, with Zielinski recovered from Covid instead. The conditions of Ospina, who went out at the interval of the match with Fiorentina for a calf resentment, will be evaluated, therefore it is possible that in the 4-2-3-1 of the Neapolitans there is Meret to defend the goal. In defense Di Lorenzo on the right, Mario Rui returns to the left, with Rrahmani and Juan Jesus in the center while in the control room Fabiàn will meet again from 1 ‘, probably paired with Lobotka (but the ballot with Demme is very open). Forward Petagna should be the offensive reference, with Lozano, Zielinski and Elmas acting behind him. Osimhen is recovery, but will start from the bench.