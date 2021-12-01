The probable formations of Genoa-Milan: Tomori returns. Ibrahimovic again from 1 ‘

▪ Genoa-Milan – Wednesday 1 December, 8.45 pm, Ferraris stadium

▪ Juan Luca Sacchi, from the Macerata section, referees

▪ Standings: Genoa 10 points, Milan 32 points

▪ Live TV by DAZN / Sky

Ghiglione takes over Sabelli, Badelj director

A few line-up changes for Andriy Shevchenko in view of the home match against his ex Milan. The rossoblu coach is now starting to confirm the 3-5-2 scheme with the defense formed by Biraschi, Masiello and Vasquez to protect Sirigu’s goal. In midfield Badelj should act in the median while the midfielders should always be Sturaro and Rovella. There may be changes on the side and front lanes. On the right, possible space for Ghiglione in place of Sabelli while on the left, Cambiaso is confirmed. In attack Ekuban could pair up with Pandev but Bianchi’s confirmation is not obvious.

Tomori returns to the center of defense, Romagnoli suspended

Milan must absolutely restart after the two consecutive knockouts in the league and to do so Pioli will rely on the following formation. Maignan in goal. Kalulu and Theo Hernandez full backs with Kjaer and the returning Tomori in the middle. Median composed of Tonali and Kessie. In front there is only Ibrahimovic. The major variations on the trocar: possible starting chance for Messias on the right, with Krunic ahead of Diaz in the center and Saelemaekers, who could win over Leao, on the left. Romagnoli disqualified, Calabria, Giroud and Rebic absent.