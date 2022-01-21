The probable formations of Hellas Verona-Bologna: Arnautovic in doubt, ready Orsolini

Having finished the week of the Italian Cup and awaiting the final rush of the winter transfer market, Serie A returns to thinking about the championship, albeit with many doubts due to the spread of the epidemic, which this weekend puts three teams in difficulty in particular: Salernitana, Venice and Cagliari will have to make a virtue of necessity, waiting for better times. Below are the probable formations of Hellas Verona-Bologna collected by TMW correspondents:

▪ Hellas Verona-Bologna – Friday 21 January, 8.45 pm, Bentegodi stadium

▪ Matteo Gariglio of the Pinerolo section referees

▪ Standings: Hellas Verona 30 points, Bologna 27 points

▪ Live TV by DAZN / Sky

Trident discounted, doubtful in midfield on the right wing

Ceccherini came out battered from the away match in Reggio Emilia and in all likelihood he will not be in the game: in his place there should be Sutalo, the favorite to close the zipper in front of Montipò together with Gunter and Casale. Problems also for Tameze: Tudor, however, can console himself with the return from disqualification of Ilic, on pole to support Veloso in the cockpit. Faraoni pursues the best condition after the stop for Covid, and starts slightly behind Depaoli for the right wing. On the left it will be Lazovic as usual, the attack is instead a nursery rhyme: Barak will be the trait d’union behind Simeone and Caprari.

Doubt Arnautovic for Mihajlovic, ready Orsolini

All the positives have been negativized, but the emergency is not over yet in the Bologna home. Among some players who are accusing the aftermath of the covid, some muscle aches and slight ailments, Mihajlovic has his men counted again. Tonight against Verona the rossoblù coach will field the usual 3-4-1-2 with Skorupski between the posts and the three-way defensive line that will see the insertion of Bonifazi on the right, given the disqualification of Soumaoro, and the duel between Medel and Binks for the role of central. On the left the usual Theate. The four in midfield should be Skov Olsen, Svanberg, Dominguez and Hickey, given De Silvestri’s unavailability and Dijks’ recent return from injury. In front there will be the usual Soriano who should support Arnautovic and Orsolini. The conditions of the Austrian, however, do not reassure Mihajlovic, who could therefore opt for the deployment of Orsolini in the ground of first striker and Sansone at his side.