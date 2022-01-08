The probable formations of Hellas Verona-Salernitana: out Ribery. Simeone confirmed

HELLAS VERONA-SALERNITANA – Sunday 9 January, 8.45 pm, Bentegodi stadium

Few possibilities for Tudor. There is Simeone with Caprari.

Almost obligatory choices in all departments for Igor Tudor, struggling with ten absences for Covid. However, there may be some variation compared to La Spezia. Starting from the out on the right, where Fabio Depaoli is a candidate to make his debut from the first minute, just bought on loan with the right of redemption from Sampdoria. The trio composed of Casale, Gunter and Ceccherini to protect Ivor Pandur, who will once again have the task of taking the place of Lorenzo Montipò, is heading towards confirmation as a whole. Ilic, Veloso and Tameze play two jerseys in the median, while Lazovic is certain of the place on the left. Barak can return from the beginning, in a runoff with Lasagna to close the attacking trident with Simeone and Caprari.

Out Ribery: Bonazzoli and Djuric from 1 ‘.

Salernitana on the pitch in Verona? Despite the Covid emergency, it would seem so by virtue of the new protocol approved by League A and which provides for the dispute of matches without postponements if a team has 13 players available. The grenade, to date, have eight players out due to viruses and some close contacts in fiduciary isolation, but it is the only club that has not issued the list of positives making any predictions about the formation difficult. In any case, Strandberg, Lassana Coulibaly and Ruggeri will certainly be out, among the very few negativized there would be an element out of the squad and who, therefore, cannot leave for Verona. Ribery is also in strong doubt. And so Colantuono will have to jump through hoops to field a balanced eleven, especially considering that the grenades have not trained for several days. In goal there will be Fiorillo, Bogdan ahead of Gagliolo to support Gyomber, certainly on the right of a Veseli shirt. In the median we will see captain Di Tacchio, an attack formed by Bonazzoli and Djuric.