The probable formations of Inter-Juve: Inzaghi with the eleven type, Dybala on the bench?

The Derby d’Italia number 243 in official competitions is giving away the first trophy of the season. At San Siro, starting at 9pm, Inter And Juventus they will compete for the Italian Super Cup. Only one precedent in the competition: the one won in 2005 by the Nerazzurri who start this evening with the underdogs. In front, the > Old Lady in full reconstruction and with many defections.

Inter-Juventus – Wednesday 12 January, 21:00, Milan

– Referee: Daniele Duties of the Rome section 1

– Live TV on: Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity

HOW INTER ARRIVES – In top form. The Nerazzurri come from eight consecutive victories in the league, in a row of twelve useful results in a row. The goal against Lazio also interrupted an unbeaten run that had lasted for six rounds. Inzaghi, who also recovers the suspended Calhanoglu, will also be able to field the typical formation: the only real doubt concerns the use of Dumfries or Denzel on the right, with the Dutchman in the lead. The couple formed by Dzeko and Lautaro in attack is recomposed.

HOW JUVENTUS ARRIVES – The results would say well, the absences less. The bianconeri are also on a positive streak in Serie A, with six victories in the last six games. Allegri, however, has to deal with the many absences, the last of which the serious injury suffered by Chiesa. The suspended Cuadrado and De Ligt will also be missing, and there was no lack of controversy. In defense, Bonucci is back, but he will start from the bench. At his side, due to the absence of a green pass, Szczesny: Perin will play in goal. The unknown factor concerns Dybala: the Argentine should start from the bench, with Bernardeschi and Kulusevski alongside Morata. Alex Sandro favorite over Pellegrini as left-back, McKennie-Arthur ballot in midfield.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro. Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

Juventus (4-3-3): Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Arthur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Morata, Bernardeschi. Coach: Massimiliano Allegri.