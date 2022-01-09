The probable formations of Inter-Lazio: Correa more than Sanchez. Luis Alberto towards the bench

INTER-LAZIO – Sunday 9 January, 8.45 pm, Meazza stadium

Correa favorite over Sanchez. Dzeko goes to the bench.

From Lazio to Lazio, without a single defeat in Serie A. Inter, who on the day of the Epiphany missed the match against Bologna stopped by the ASL, restarts from the biancocelesti of Sarri to try to bring Milan and the other pursuers back from a distance . Calhanoglu’s round of disqualification will fall in the match tomorrow, in his place will be played by one between Vidal and Gagliardini. Dumfries will act again in the right lane, Darmian pawing for the Super Cup against Juventus at San Siro. As for Dzeko, the outcome of the molecular is expected at least to go to the bench: for the partner of Lautaro Martinez it is an open ballot between Sanchez and Correa. Inzaghi can focus on the stimulus of returning to the Olimpico for Tucu.

Sarri without Acerbi. Basic favorite over Luis Alberto.

Against the best attack in the league, with a single central defender in the role. Lazio face Inter without Acerbi, who should be replaced by Patric or Radu (the latter favorite), both adapted by central players in a four-man line. Hysaj and Marusic the two defensive side. In the middle of the field, with Milinkovic and Cataldi, the great ballot between Luis Alberto and Basic, the latter favorite. In front of Pedro, Immobile and Zaccagni.