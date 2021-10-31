The probable formations of Inter-Udinese: turnover for Inzaghi. Gotti bets on Beto

▪ Inter-Udinese – Sunday 31 October, 12.30, Meazza stadium

▪ Juan Luca Sacchi, of the Macerata section, referees

▪ Standings: Inter 21 points, Udinese 11 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN / Sky

Lautaro celebrates on the bench, it’s up to Dzeko-Correa

In front of Handanovic still changes: Skriniar returns from the first minute and joins Ranocchia and the immovable Bastoni in Inzaghi’s three-man defense. Changes also expected in midfield, where Perisic takes back his place on the left and Dumfries tries to give a signal in the opposite lane, while the turnover could even invest Barella, left at rest in favor of Vidal, with Brozovic and Calhanoglu completing the quintet. Possible bench for Lautaro Martinez, freshly renewed, with Correa who could join Dzeko in the attacking duo.

Pereyra in support of Beto from the first minute, out of Pussetto

Coach Luca Gotti will roughly reconfirm his starting block with some changes dictated by rotations. In goal Silvestri, in front of him Becao, Nuytinck and Samir. On the wings Larsen undermines a Udogie who gave his all against Verona, but Nahuel Molina could also catch his breath at least for part of the match. In the middle to see if it will be a dam at 2 or 3, the second is more likely to remain with Makengo, Walace and Arslan in the middle, with Pereyra in support of Beto. Success paws but its use for an hour on Wednesday suggests an entry to the race in progress, while Deulofeu is recovered, but with only one training done it can in turn be a weapon to be used in the second half. Still ko Pussetto, whose knee problems are arousing some concern.