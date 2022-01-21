The probable formations of Inter-Venezia: Sanchez returns to the owner, puzzle in the guests

Having finished the week of the Italian Cup and awaiting the final rush of the winter transfer market, Serie A returns to thinking about the championship, albeit with many doubts due to the spread of the epidemic, which this weekend puts three teams in difficulty in particular: Salernitana, Venice and Cagliari will have to make a virtue of necessity, waiting for better times. Below are the probable formations of Inter-Venice collected by TMW correspondents:

▪ Inter v Venezia – Saturday 22 January, 6.00 pm, Meazza stadium

▪ Referee Matteo Marchetti, of the Ostia Lido section

▪ Classification: Inter 50 points, Venice 18 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN

Darmian undermines Dumfries, Sanchez returns to the owner

With Correa’s injury, Inzaghi wants to keep Sensi back. While waiting for the ok to play with a Venezia that registers several positives at Covid, the Nerazzurri coach prepares the last match before the break and the derby. The warnings of Brozovic and Lautaro can weigh on the choices, however the Croatian should regularly go on the pitch from the first minute, unlike the Argentine who could again give way to Alexis Sanchez, ready to team up with Dzeko. Handanovic returns to goal, then the starting defense with Bastoni, de Vrij and Skriniar. Perisic returns on the wing, Dumfries will duel with Darmian in a midfield completed by Barella and Calhanoglu.

Without Zanetti and nine players, the lagoons are in an emergency

The absence of nine players, in addition to the coach, whose identity has not been communicated, makes the individual of the probable formation a real puzzle: it is possible that Lezzerini will go to goal, while in defense space for Ampadu, Caldara, Ceccaroni and Molinaro, while in the middle there are Crnigoj, Vacca and Cuisance. Aramu should be the playmaker behind Henry and Okereke, with new signing Nani ready to take over in the second half.