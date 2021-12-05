The probable formations of Juventus-Genoa: Shevchenko with Ghiglione and Cambiaso on the lanes

▪ Juventus-Genoa – Sunday 5 December at 8.45 pm, Allianz Stadium

▪ Referee Daniele Chiffi, of the Padua section

▪ Standings: Juventus 24 points, Genoa 10 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN

How Juventus arrives.

The goal is to confirm Salerno’s victory also in the home match against Genoa, so Max Allegri should confirm most of the 11 who took to the field in the midweek round. In front of Szczesny ready Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt and one between Pellegrini, slightly ahead, and Alex Sandro; in the middle of the field without McKennie Bentancur again paired with Locatelli with Kulusevski and Bernardeschi on the outside favorites over Rabiot. In attack, Morata takes back his place as a starter with Dybala free to wander alongside him.

How Genoa arrives.

Andriy Shevchenko is waiting for good news from the infirmary which does not seem to want to know about emptying itself. Ahead of Sirigu the three-way line should be confirmed with Vanheusden, Masiello and Vasquez even if Biraschi is ready to take the field. In midfield Badelj should be assisted by Touré and Behrami while on the side lanes there should be Ghiglione and Cambiaso. In attack Ekuban, Pandev and Bianchi play two jerseys from the first minute with the first two who could be the favorites.