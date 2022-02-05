The probable formations of Juventus-Hellas Verona: Tudor plays it with Kalinic

Here are the latest on Juventus-Hellas Verona collected by TMW correspondents:

▪ Juventus-Hellas Verona – Sunday, 8.45 pm, Allianz Stadium

▪ Luca Massimi, of the Termoli section, referees

▪ Standings: Juventus 42 points, Hellas Verona 33 points

How Juventus arrives.

Juventus’ Champions League race restarts and restarts with two more valuable additions like Vlahovic and Zakaria. And for both the debut as owners could arrive at the first exit. In front of Szczesny space for Danilo and De Sciglio, favored over Pellegrini, on the outside with De Ligt and Chiellini, ahead of Bonucci, central. With Locatelli disqualified and McKennie returning from the United States in the last few hours, a midfield hinge composed of Zakaria and Arthur com wide on the flanks Cuadrado and Rabiot. In front of the debut the coup of the Vlahovic market is ready: alongside him Dybala starts in front of Morata.

How Verona arrives.

The reinforcement for the defense is the Greek Retsos, who however will hardly start from the beginning: Casale and Ceccherini remain the favorites to act as squires for the central pivot Gunter. Faraoni and Lazovic do not touch on the wings, while Ilic undermines Tameze (currently in the lead) for a shirt alongside Miguel Veloso. Simeone will be missing, absent due to disqualification: Kalinic, who decided the last match against Bologna, has a few more chances than Lasagna to complete the attack together with Barak and Caprari.