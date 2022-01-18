the probable formations of Juventus-Sampdoria and where to see it on TV

Juventus-Sampdoria, the probable formations

Allegri will not have Kean and De Ligt disqualified and Bonucci injured, the same Danilo and Chiellini are not at their best and therefore alongside Rugani there can be De Winter, with De Sciglio and Alex Sandro (favorites over Cuadrado and Pellegrini) as full-backs in front of Perin . In the middle of the field Arthur and Bentancur with Kulusevski, Rabiot and Bernardeschi in a run-off for two shirts. In attack, play from 1 ‘Kaio Jorge together with Morata.

While waiting for Giampaolo to be made official, tonight Tufano will give space to Ravaglia between the posts with Bereszynski, Magnani, Dragusin and one between Murru and Augello in defense. Rincon confirmed at Askildsen’s side while Thorsby could win on the right on Candreva, with Ciervo on the left. In front there will be the couple Caputo – Torregrossa.