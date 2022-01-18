the probable formations of Juventus-Sampdoria and where to see it on TV

The match between Juventus and Sampdoria will be played tonight at 9 pm which is worth the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. Whoever wins at the Stadium will challenge the winner of Sassuolo-Cagliari in the quarter-finals on February 9th. Here you are the probable formations of Juventus-Sampdoria.
Juventus-Sampdoria, the probable formations
Allegri will not have Kean and De Ligt disqualified and Bonucci injured, the same Danilo and Chiellini are not at their best and therefore alongside Rugani there can be De Winter, with De Sciglio and Alex Sandro (favorites over Cuadrado and Pellegrini) as full-backs in front of Perin . In the middle of the field Arthur and Bentancur with Kulusevski, Rabiot and Bernardeschi in a run-off for two shirts. In attack, play from 1 ‘Kaio Jorge together with Morata.
While waiting for Giampaolo to be made official, tonight Tufano will give space to Ravaglia between the posts with Bereszynski, Magnani, Dragusin and one between Murru and Augello in defense. Rincon confirmed at Askildsen’s side while Thorsby could win on the right on Candreva, with Ciervo on the left. In front there will be the couple Caputo – Torregrossa.
Juventus-Sampdoria: where to see it on TV?
Live Juventus-Sampdoria TV will be broadcast exclusively on Canale 5. The live broadcast will start from the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday 18 January at 21.00.
Juventus-Sampdoria, valid for the first knockout round of the Italian Cup, will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation also compatible through the Mediaset Infinity app, on all televisions connected to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google device Chromecast.