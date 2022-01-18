The probable formations of Juventus-Sampdoria: Jorge opportunity, many changes in the guests

A busy week for Italian football: matchday 22 ended only yesterday, but it is already time to think about the Italian Cup and the program of the round of 16, still to be completed. Here are the latest training from Juventus-Sampdoria, collected by our correspondents:

▪ Juventus-Sampdoria – Tuesday 18 January, 9.00 pm, Allianz Stadium

▪ Arbitrator Francesco Fourneau, of the Rome 1 section

▪ Live broadcast by Canale 5

Perin sees himself again, in front of an opportunity for Kaio Jorge from 1 ‘

Some rotation announced with the primary objective of passing the round trying to give space to those who have had less so far. Allegri has to do without Kean and De Ligt disqualified, as well as Bonucci who will return after the break and Bernardeschi stopped as a precaution due to a muscle discomfort. Danilo and Chiellini are not in optimal conditions, for this reason, De Winter can find space alongside Rugani with De Sciglio and Alex Sandro (favorites over Cuadrado and Pellegrini) on the outside to defend Perin’s goal. In the middle of the field Arthur and Bentancur with Kulusevski and Rabiot outside. In attack, it can be up to Kaio Jorge to pair up with Morata.

Caputo-Torregrossa in front, rests Gabbiadini

Waiting for Marco Giampaolo, this evening Sampdoria will be led on the bench by Felice Tufano. In door space for Ravaglia while in the right lane Bereszynski should win the ballot with Conti. The new signing Magnani should play in the center with Dragusin and Murru or Augello on the left. In the control room Rincon should be confirmed with Askildsen while Thorsby will act on the right wing (but a use of Candreva is not excluded) and Ciervo on the left. In attack we will find the Caputo-Torregrossa tandem.