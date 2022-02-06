The probable formations of Juventus-Verona: Tudor loses pieces, Allegri launches the trident

Here are the latest on Juventus-Hellas Verona collected by TMW correspondents:

▪ Juventus-Hellas Verona – Sunday, 8.45 pm, Allianz Stadium

▪ Luca Massimi, of the Termoli section, referees

▪ Standings: Juventus 42 points, Hellas Verona 33 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN Follow the match on DAZN. Activate now

How Juventus arrives.

Juventus’ Champions League race restarts and restarts with two more valuable additions like Vlahovic and Zakaria. And for both the debut as owners could arrive at the first exit. In front of Szczesny space for Danilo and De Sciglio, favored over Pellegrini, on the outside with De Ligt and Chiellini, ahead of Rugani, central. With Locatelli disqualified and McKennie returning from the United States in the last few hours, in midfield, a middle hinge composed of Zakaria, Arthur and Rabiot. The coup from the Vlahovic market is ready for its debut: the novelty is that he will be joined by both Dybala and Morata.

How Verona arrives.

The reinforcement for the defense is the Greek Retsos, who however will hardly start from the beginning: Casale and Ceccherini remain the favorites to act as squires for the central pivot Gunter. On the flanks Depaoli (Pharaohs absence of the last minute) and Lazovic, while Ilic undermines Tameze (currently ahead) for a shirt alongside Miguel Veloso. Simeone will be missing, absent due to disqualification: Kalinic, who decided the last match against Bologna, will complete the attack together with Barak and Lasagna (also Caprari ko).