The probable formations of Lazio-Juventus: Dybala out, in attack there is Chiesa with Morata

Serie A is back, with the 13th matchday program. Below all the latest training on Lazio-Juventus, collected by our correspondents:

▪ Lazio-Juventus – Saturday 20 November, 6 pm

▪ Referee: Di Bello

▪ Standings: Lazio 21 points, Juventus 18 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN

How Lazio arrives.

Maurizio Sarri is preparing for the “revenge” against his ex Juventus with the doubt Immobile. Muriqi rejected, the coach wants to field Pedro as a false nine. . With him the trident with Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni, while in midfield Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi and Luis Alberto. Behind absent Marusic (positive), Sarri finds Lazzari again: Luiz Felipe, Acerbi and Hysaj complete the quartet in front of Reina.

How Juventus arrives.

Juve is forced to chase in the standings and the challenge with Lazio becomes an opportunity to recover points from its direct competitor. Allegri is forced to do without De Sciglio, Chiellini and Bernardeschi to whom Ramsey and especially Dybala have been added in the last few hours. In front of Szczesny space for Danilo on the right Alex Sandro, a bit tired after his commitments with the national teams, favored over Pellegrini on the left, certain of the place in the middle of the defense Bonucci and De Ligt; in midfield Cuadrado on the right with Rabiot on the left and McKennie-Locatelli in the middle. In front of the starting shirt for Morata with Chiesa in support, further back Kean ready to start from the bench.