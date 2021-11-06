The probable formations of Milan-Inter: doubts in midfield for Inzaghi. There is Ibra

▪ Milan v Inter – Sunday 7 November, 8.45 pm, Meazza stadium

▪ Arbitrator Daniele Doveri, of the Rome section 1

▪ Standings: Milan 31 points, Inter 24 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN

Ibrahimovic ahead on Giroud, a possible rest for Diaz

Milan arrive at the derby from first in the standings to +7 over Inter with the intention of increasing their advantage. To do this, Stefano Pioli will rely on the usual 4-2-3-1 and the best possible formation. Tatarusanu confirmed in goal. The defense will be the owner for three quarters: Calabria, on the right with Kjaer and Tomori in the center; on the left, thanks to the disqualification of Theo Hernandez, ballot between Ballo-Touré and Kalulu: the Senegalese trained separately yesterday and, if positive news does not arrive between today and tomorrow, he will be replaced by the young Frenchman. In midfield in three for two places: the ownership of Kessie seems certain, the other shirt Tonali and Bennacer are played. On the trocar safe owners Saelemaekers on the right and Leao on the left with Ibrahimovic leading; Doubt about 10: Brahim Diaz did not appear in great condition with Porto and could be replaced, at least from the first minute, by Krunic. Florenzi and Pellegri will be included in the squad; hopes for Rebic. Messias and Maignan are still out.

De Vrij and Perisic come back from the start, in front of us is Lautaro

Inter put things back in place in the Champions League and now let’s think about the derby against Milan, essential to keep alive the chances of playing for the Scudetto with the Rossoneri and Napoli. On the field Inzaghi – who has the whole group at his disposal – will field the eleven type. A doubt could concern the name for the left midfielder: Vidal seems to have returned to his maximum levels, Calhanoglu has recently responded well and in addition has that refined right that he can determine on set pieces. The Turk is currently ahead, even if Inzaghi left the door open at the press conference, indicating the abundance in midfield and also citing Gagliardini, Vecino and Sensi. Darmian confirmed on the right, de Vrij and Perisic return from the start.