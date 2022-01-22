The probable formations of Milan-Juventus: Romagnoli in the center with Kalulu

Below are the probable formations of Milan-Juventus collected by TMW correspondents:

▪ Milan-Juventus – Sunday 23 January, 8.45 pm, Meazza stadium

▪ Marco Di Bello, of the Brindisi section, referee

▪ Standings: Milan 48 points, Juventus 41 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN

How Milan arrives.

Compared to the mockery match with Spezia, Milan recovers the irreplaceable Tonali in midfield and Romagnoli in the center of the defense: the captain will be the owner alongside Kalulu. The defensive department is completed by Maignan between the posts, Florenzi (ahead of Calabria) on the right and Theo Hernandez on the left. Bakayoko preferred to Krunic in the middle, also because the Bosnian is playing for the place on the backs with Brahim Diaz. Ibrahimovic-Giroud leading ballot, on the outside Saelemaekers and Leao. Bench for Rebic and, probably, for Bennacer, eliminated from the African Cup and already returned to Milanello.

How Juventus arrives.

Bonucci and Chiesa are the only two of Max Allegri unavailable for the San Siro match against Milan. The Livorno coach is chasing the victory against his former team with De Ligt and Chiellini central defense pair and Cuadrado and De Sciglio, favored over Alex Sandro and Pellegrini, on the outside to protect Szczesny’s goal. In the middle of the field McKennie and Bernardeschi take back the place with Locatelli flanked by one between Arthur, in the lead, and Bentancur. Few doubts in attack where Dybala will be accompanied by Morata.