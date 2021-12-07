The probable formations of Milan-Liverpool: a doubt for Pioli, Klopp makes turnover

Last act of the group stage of the Champions League, which the Milan hopes it can continue again. On the day of Sant’Ambrogio, the Rossoneri, first in the Serie A standings, are chasing a feat at continental level. The team of Stefano Pioli it must in fact beat the Liverpool and hope for a positive result at Dragao: Atlético Madrid’s draw or win with a smaller gap would be good news. First, though, there are i to beat Reds from Jurgen Klopp: full points and already certain of the second round as the first force of round of death, the British play mostly for glory. If they win, Salah & Co would become the first team in Liverpool history to finish the Champions League group stage with six out of six wins. It is not the same motivation that the Devil, but – combined with the quality of the guests – it is certainly not an aspect to be underestimated.

Milan-Liverpool – Tuesday 7 December, 21:00, Milan

– Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

– Group: Liverpool 15; Port 5; Milan, Atletico Madrid 4

– Live TV on: Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport (channel 252)

HOW AC MILAN ARRIVES – Weaved, with different weight absences. The latest in chronological order is that of Rafael Leao, yet another owner on whom Pioli will not be able to count in a decisive match. Almost obligatory choices in defense: goalkeeper Maignan also returns to the Champions League, ahead of him Tomori and Romagnoli. Kalulu on the right, Theo on the left: the Frenchman was cold yesterday but he should be there, if he couldn’t take the field, space for Florenzi with Kalulu on the left-handed out. Tonali-Kessi is a hinge in midfield, Ibrahimovic is an offensive reference. Four players for three positions on the trocar: the Parma coach seems intent on very offensive choices, with Messias and Diaz together with Krunic. So the very titular Saelemaekers would go on the bench.

HOW THE LIVERPOOL ARRIVES – “I’ll do some rotations, even if I can’t change them all.” Klopp said it clearly, he can afford it given the league table Reds and also the state of form of his team, which recovers Keita and Joe Gomez. The bogeyman is Salah, the center forward will be Origi; Certain the presence of Minamino, who can act both as a very offensive inside and as a support to the Belgian striker. The use of Mané is very likely, with Henderson who could come into play in the event of a more prudent choice. In midfield the young Morton and Oxlade-Chamberlain are sure of a bib. Turnover on the defensive flanks: on the right Neco Williams (who could also play in the three in front if Klopp decided to throw Conor Bradley), on the left the Greek Tsimikas, former Napoli goal. Matip-Van Dijk ballot to support Konaté in defense, Alisson should go between the posts, threatened by the Irish Kelleher.