The probable formations of Milan-Napoli: Ibrahimovic is there, Insigne is not

Serie A is ready to say goodbye to 2021: the penultimate match for the twenty top-flight formations will end with the four matches scheduled for Sunday. Below are the probable formations of Milan-Naples collected by TMW envoys.

▪ Milan-Naples – Sunday 19 December at 8.45 pm, Giuseppe Meazza stadium

▪ Referee Davide Massa, of the Imperia section

▪ Standings: Milan 39 points, Naples 36 points

Ibra again from 1 ‘. Saelemaekers-Diaz ballot

For the big match on Sunday evening, Pioli will not have many choices: Calabria, Leao and Rebic still out, in addition to long-term resident Kjaer; Giroud, on the other hand, is the only one among the known injured who goes towards the call-up. Maignan will be in goal. To understand the defense: on the right one between Florenzi (favorite) and Kalulu, Tomori is sure of a place in the center. The physical unknown weighs on the other two slots: Pioli said he was doubtful about the use of Theo Hernandez, who had recovered from a flu syndrome, ready Ballo-Touré. In the median Tonali and Kessie. Always in front of the owner Ibrahimovic, supported by Messias on the right, Diaz in the center and Krunic on the left; chances also for Saelemaekers, in a runoff with Diaz.

Spalletti relies on Mertens, Insigne out

Napoli is approaching the delicate challenge of San Siro with many knots still to be solved for Luciano Spalletti. Certainly absent Koulibaly, Osimhen and Fabiàn to which Lobotka (in addition to the starter Manolas) must almost certainly be added. Absent Insigne and Mario Rui. In Spalletti’s 4-2-3-1 between the posts Ospina and defense with Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus and Malcuit, with the couple Demme and Anguissa at the center. On the right Politano hopes for a starting shirt on the right in the offensive trio with Zielinski and Elmas. In attack there will be Dries Mertens.

