The probable formations of Napoli-Inter: Osimhen confirmed, Koulibaly is back

Below are the probable formations of Napoli-Intercollected by TMW correspondents:

▪ Napoli-Inter – Saturday, 18.00, Maradona stadium

▪ Arbitrator Daniele Doveri, of the Rome section 1

▪ Standings: Napoli 52 points, Inter 53 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN

How Napoli arrives.

Luciano Spalletti can smile for the return of Koulibaly and Anguissa and, after the long emergency, for the match against Inter he will only have to do without Lozano and Tuanzebe. Some doubts of formation for Napoli, which will line up with the usual 4-2-3-1 with a defense composed of Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly and Mario Rui (watch out for the possible move to the left lane of Juan Jesus). In safe median of the place Fabiàn, while the ballot between Lobotka and Anguissa is open: the first is slightly ahead. On the trocar Politano-Zielinski-Insigne, but watch out for the Elmas hypothesis, while there is no doubt about the center forward who will be Osimhen.

How Inter arrive.

The best possible Inter for a crucial challenge like that of Maradona against Napoli. Injured situation: Caicedo has absorbed the discomfort in the adductors and should go to the bench, Bastoni – in any case disqualified – yesterday he trained without major problems and should only skip tomorrow’s match, Correa needs more time with the date of 20 February in the sights when the Nerazzurri receive Sassuolo, the same goes for Gosens who works to make himself available to Inzaghi earlier than expected and reach the top in view of the Champions League return match at Anfield against Liverpool. In defense, against Spalletti’s team, D’Ambrosio has the advantage over Dimarco, Dumfries instead takes back a starting shirt for the right lane, in attack more Dzeko than Sanchez to team up with Lautaro Martinez.