The probable formations of Real-Inter: Jovic in place of Benzema, Inzaghi with doubt De Vrij

After taking off in the league, the real Madrid wants to finish Champions League Group D in first place. There are currently two points of advantage in the standings of blancos onInter, who this Tuesday will show up at the Bernabéu to try to overtake at the last minute. Although both teams are already qualified for the final stages of the competition, as happened in the first leg (0-1 final signed by Camavinga), the challenge in Madrid therefore promises to be all to be experienced. Two main news items on the eve: Benzema’s forfeit and the persistent doubt linked to De Vrij, destined to dissolve now only close to the meeting.

Real Madrid-Inter – Tuesday 7 December, 21:00, Madrid

– Referee: Felix Brych (DEU)

– Group: Real Madrid 12; Inter 10; Sheriff Tiraspol 6; Shaktar 1

HOW REAL MADRID ARRIVES – Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid arrive at this challenge in its best moment of the season. There are eight consecutive victories between the championship and the cups blancos, not surprisingly already leader of LaLiga 2021-22 at +8 on Sevilla. A truly amazing journey, which saw the young Brazilian talent Vinicius Jr. as protagonist. It will be up to him to drag Real together again this evening, even more so because the injured Karim Benzema is missing. In his place, at the center of the attack, there is probably room for that Luka Jovic who did so much good at Anoeta last Saturday (goals and assists as a substitute). For the rest used and guaranteed formation, with Courtois in goal, the four-man defensive line formed by Carvajal, Militao, Alaba and Mendy, the median of the three tenors Modric, Casemiro and Kroos, plus Asensio to complete the advanced department.

HOW INTER ARRIVES – Inter also arrive at the big match at the Bernabéu in excellent condition, both physically and mentally. We also saw it well in yesterday’s finishing, where the Nerazzurri took to the field with a smile and the desire to achieve a historic feat. To reach the first place – you know – you need only one result (victory), but Mr. Inzaghi and his team are ready to challenge their most famous opponents head on. There remains only one doubt for the Nerazzurri coach, with De Vrij partially in the group in the last training session and therefore still uncertain to be able to start from 1 ‘. Lautaro recovered in attack, while Dumfries will replace Darmian on the right wing. The rest of the likely lineup? Handanovic in goal, three-man defensive line with Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni, five-man midfield with Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu and Perisic, finally an offensive tandem Dzeko-Lautaro (Correa is injured and not even called up).