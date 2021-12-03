The probable formations of Roma-Inter: Shomurodov in place of Abraham. There is Barella

▪ Roma-Inter – Saturday 4 December at 6 pm, Olympic stadium in Rome

▪ Marco Di Bello, of the Brindisi section, referee

▪ Standings: Roma 25 points, Inter 34 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN

How Roma arrives.

“I’ll have to invent my line-up” Mourinho said after the defeat against Bologna and there are many absentees. Some for Covid, some for injury or disqualification, but the Special One will have to do without Pellegrini, El Shaarawy, Karsdorp, Abraham and Spinazzola. For this Mourinho could return to 4-2-3-1 with Rui Patrício in goal and Ibanez adapted to the role of right-back. Vina on the left, while Mancini and Smalling in the center. In the median see together Cristante and Veretout, on the trocar Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan and Carles Perez. In Shomurodov attack.

How Inter arrive.

Inter at Mourinho’s home to aim for the fourth consecutive victory in Serie A and the top of the standings. Simone Inzaghi half smiles: Bastoni recovers from the gastroenteritis that kept him out of the match against Spezia, but he will still have to give up de Vrij. Then absent Ranocchia, Kolarov and Darmian. Three possible solutions for the defense: D’Ambrosio substitute for the former Lazio, with Dumfries still the holder on the right of the midfield, or Dimarco with the former Torino employed at full range, however at the moment at a disadvantage compared to the one who should have been the heir of Hakimi. For the rest it will be a classic formation, with Skriniar completing the defense in front of Handanovic. Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu (Vidal is there, but starts from the bench) and Perisic in midfield. In attack, Dzeko returns from the start alongside Lautaro Martinez.