The probable formations of Rome-Turin: Abraham against Belotti – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Two victories in a row and I don’t walk that can’t be stopped. Roma will return to the field on Sunday against Torino at the Olimpico, in full emergency in midfield. Without Cristante and Veretout, out respectively for Covid and for disqualification, Mourinho he is forced to invent the median and focuses on Pellegrini, still not at his best. The Giallorossi must remain in the wake of Atalanta, currently fourth with three points ahead, and defend themselves from the assaults of Lazio, Fiorentina and Juventus. Vina could make her return to the field after the injury, but the Special One could start the match by confirming the three-man defense. Good proof of Smalling with the Zorya. The Englishman will compose the defensive trident in front of Rui Patricio with Mancini and Ibanez. The outside midfielders will still be Karsdorp And ElShaarawy, while in the middle you could see the unprecedented couple formed by Mkhitaryan And Pilgrims. In attack Zaniolo And Abraham, with the confirmation of Perez in support.