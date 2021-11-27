The probable formations of Rome-Turin: Abraham against Belotti – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos
Challenge in the name of the goal. Mourinho without Veretout and Cristante, Juric focuses on Brekalo
Two victories in a row and I don’t walk that can’t be stopped. Roma will return to the field on Sunday against Torino at the Olimpico, in full emergency in midfield. Without Cristante and Veretout, out respectively for Covid and for disqualification, Mourinho he is forced to invent the median and focuses on Pellegrini, still not at his best. The Giallorossi must remain in the wake of Atalanta, currently fourth with three points ahead, and defend themselves from the assaults of Lazio, Fiorentina and Juventus. Vina could make her return to the field after the injury, but the Special One could start the match by confirming the three-man defense. Good proof of Smalling with the Zorya. The Englishman will compose the defensive trident in front of Rui Patricio with Mancini and Ibanez. The outside midfielders will still be Karsdorp And ElShaarawy, while in the middle you could see the unprecedented couple formed by Mkhitaryan And Pilgrims. In attack Zaniolo And Abraham, with the confirmation of Perez in support.
Also Juric relies on his classic three-way defense, with Bremer to act as a central pivot and ready to challenge the number 9 of Rome in a technical and physical clash. In goal there will be the brother of the Lazio Milinkovic-Savic, while in midfield the couple formed by Lukic and Pobega. Behind Belotti the favorites are Linetty and Brekalo, but Pjaca is hoping for a starting shirt.
ROME (3-4-1-2): 1 Rui Patricio; 23 Mancini, 6 Smalling, 3 Ibanez; 2 Karsdorp, 7 Pellegrini, 77 Mkhitaryan, 92 El Shaarawy; 31 Perez; 22 Zaniolo, 9 Abraham Annex: Mourinho
TURIN(3-4-2-1): 32 Milinkovic-Savic; 26 Djidji, 3 Bremer, 99 Good morning; 17 Singo, 10 Lukic, 4 Pobega, 27 Vojvoda; 77 Linetty, 17 Brekalo; 9 Belotti.
November 26, 2021 (change November 26, 2021 | 13:14)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED