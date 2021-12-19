The probable formations of Torino-Hellas Verona: the prices of Lasagna rise

Serie A is ready to say goodbye to 2021: the penultimate match for the twenty top-flight formations will end with the four matches scheduled for Sunday. Below are the probable formations of Turin-Hellas Verona collected by TMW envoys.

▪ Turin-Hellas Verona – Sunday 19 December at 6 pm, Grande Torino Olympic stadium

▪ Referee Michael Fabbri, of the Ravenna section

▪ Standings: Turin 22 points, Hellas Verona 23 points

Bremer in doubt: Sanabria confirmed in attack.

After the massive turnover in the round of 32 against Sampdoria, Juric returns to focus on the big players in view of the last home game of the year against Hellas Verona: Milinkovic-Savic returns in attack, Sanabria is back in attack, in midfield confirmed the Lukic-Pobega couple. Bremer remains in doubt, who if he does not recover he would leave his place in Buongiorno with Zima on the right and Rodriguez on the left. Singo and Vojvoda are favorites on the flanks, Praet and Pjaca have the advantage on the trocar with Brekalo pawing.

Rising Lasagna. Veloso-Ilic ballot.

After the turnover in the Italian Cup, for Igor Tudor it is again time to rely on an eleven of very titular players to try the “trick” on his friend Juric. Obligatory choices in defense, where Casale, Magnani and Ceccherini will act to protect Montipò. Ilic gains positions on Veloso for the cockpit: both are in contention with Tameze for the two slots in the middle, while the presence on the lanes of Faraoni and Darko Lazovic is certain. Barak is pursuing the best condition and is again at risk of forfeit: on the ascent Lasagna, who is a candidate to close the offensive trident with Caprari and Simeone.