The probable formations of Udinese-Milan: Krunic-Messias ballot. There is Beto

▪ Udinese-Milan – Saturday 11 December at 8.45 pm, Dacia Arena

▪ Arbitrator Francesco Fourneau, of the Rome 1 section

▪ Standings: Udinese 16 points, Milan 38 points

▪ Direct TV by DAZN / Sky

How Udinese arrives.

There are no major shocks from a tactical point of view at Udinese as the new interim coach Gabriele Cioffi did not have much time to work as head coach. It is therefore probable that we will go towards the reconfirmation of the alternation between 3 and 4 defense with Silvestri in goal, Perez, Becao and Nuytinck in defense. Samir absent due to disqualification. Udogie and the returning from disqualification Molina will act on the flanks. In between Arslan and Walace. Ahead Success and Deulofeu will support Beto.

How Milan arrives.

After the elimination from the Champions League, Milan restarts from the league and from the away match in Udine. Due to the many injuries who will not recover for tomorrow (out Plizzari, Kjaer, Calabria, Rebic, Leao, Giroud and Pellegri), Pioli will confirm most of the 11 anti Liverpool. In goal Maignan, in defense Florenzi on the right (favorite over Kalulu), Theo Hernandez on the left, Tomori and Romagnoli in the middle. Two between Tonali, Bennacer and Kessie in midfield: the Ivorian could stay out. Up front the only solution available is Ibrahimovic, supported by Brahim Diaz, Saelemaekers and one between Krunic and Messias. Castillejo will return to the squad.