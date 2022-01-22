the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

After the advance on Friday between Verona and Bologna, space for the three matches scheduled on this rich Saturday valid for the 23rd matchday of Serie A. At 15.00 Genoa and Udinese will take to the field, while at 18.00 it will be the turn of Inter-Venezia . It will close at 20.45 with Lazio-Atalanta, but at the moment undoubtedly the most risky match of this round due to the multiple cases of Coronavirus present in the ranks of the Orobics. In the meantime, waiting to understand if we will play or not, here it is the probable formations of Lazio-Atalanta.
Lazio-Atalanta: the probable formations
As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Lazio-Atalanta, we start from the hosts: three great absences from the ranks of the Biancocelesti that correspond to the name of Acerbi, Cataldi and Pedro, the first and the last due to injury, the second for disqualification. In defense, in front of Strakosha, there will probably be Luiz Felipe and Patric assisted by Hysaj and Marusic on the flanks. In midfield there should be Lucas Leiva in the control room, flanked by the usual Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto. In attack ready Immobile, in his support Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni.
In Atalanta, watch out for the many cases of Coronavirus that have emerged in the last few hours. At the moment, the starting line-up should be as follows: Musso in goal ready to direct the operations of the trio made up of Djimsiti, Demiral and Palomino. In the middle De Roon and Freuler who should be supported by Zappacosta and Pezzella on the flanks. In attack again Muriel given the prolonged absence of Zapata, with Pasalic and Pessina in support.
Lazio-Atalanta: where to see it on TV?
The live TV of Lazio-Atalanta will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast will start on Saturday 22 January at 8.45 pm.
We also remind you that the Lazio-Atalanta match will be broadcast also co-exclusive from Sky: the channels where it will be possible to follow the match are Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K and the number 251 of the satellite.
Lazio-Atalanta will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.
Viewing is also available thanks to the service Sky Go dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.