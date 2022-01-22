the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Lazio-Atalanta: the probable formations

As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Lazio-Atalanta, we start from the hosts: three great absences from the ranks of the Biancocelesti that correspond to the name of Acerbi, Cataldi and Pedro, the first and the last due to injury, the second for disqualification. In defense, in front of Strakosha, there will probably be Luiz Felipe and Patric assisted by Hysaj and Marusic on the flanks. In midfield there should be Lucas Leiva in the control room, flanked by the usual Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto. In attack ready Immobile, in his support Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni.

In Atalanta, watch out for the many cases of Coronavirus that have emerged in the last few hours. At the moment, the starting line-up should be as follows: Musso in goal ready to direct the operations of the trio made up of Djimsiti, Demiral and Palomino. In the middle De Roon and Freuler who should be supported by Zappacosta and Pezzella on the flanks. In attack again Muriel given the prolonged absence of Zapata, with Pasalic and Pessina in support.