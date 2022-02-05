the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

The 24th day is ready to open: at 15.00 Rome and Genoa will take to the field in the first advance of this rich Serie A Saturday. At 18.00 there will be room for the big match between Inter and Milan, while it will close at 20.45 with the match between Fiorentina and Lazio. Meanwhile, here are the probable formations of Rome-Genoa.
Rome-Genoa: the probable formations
As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Rome-Genoa, we start with the hosts. Among the ranks of the Giallorossi, the absence of Lorenzo Pellegrini, not even called up for the match with the Grifoni, should be highlighted. Despite his absence, Jordan Veretout should still sit on the bench, with Cristante acting in the control room assisted by Oliveira and Mkhitaryan. On the wings space for Karsdorp and Maitland-Niles, on the bench Vina. In defense, in front of the usual Rui Patricio, Mancini, Smalling and Ibanez will act. In attack, the Zaniolo-Abraham couple is now consolidated.
In Genoa, the revolution is triggered and so are the changes. Blessin’s idea is to line up with a fairly offensive 4-2-3-1: Sirigu will naturally be leading a defensive quartet in goal which should be composed of Hefti, Vanheusden, Ostigard and Calafiori. In midfield Badelj and Sturaro at his side, Rovella still out as well as Criscito. Both Gudmundsson and Amiri’s debut should be on the trocar with Yeboah to complete the department in support of the only striker who should be Mattia Destro.
Rome-Genoa: where to see it on TV?
Live TV from Rome-Genoa will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast will start on Saturday 5th February at 3.00pm.
Roma-Genoa, valid for the 24th matchday of Serie A, will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.