the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Rome-Genoa: the probable formations

As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Rome-Genoa, we start with the hosts. Among the ranks of the Giallorossi, the absence of Lorenzo Pellegrini, not even called up for the match with the Grifoni, should be highlighted. Despite his absence, Jordan Veretout should still sit on the bench, with Cristante acting in the control room assisted by Oliveira and Mkhitaryan. On the wings space for Karsdorp and Maitland-Niles, on the bench Vina. In defense, in front of the usual Rui Patricio, Mancini, Smalling and Ibanez will act. In attack, the Zaniolo-Abraham couple is now consolidated.

In Genoa, the revolution is triggered and so are the changes. Blessin’s idea is to line up with a fairly offensive 4-2-3-1: Sirigu will naturally be leading a defensive quartet in goal which should be composed of Hefti, Vanheusden, Ostigard and Calafiori. In midfield Badelj and Sturaro at his side, Rovella still out as well as Criscito. Both Gudmundsson and Amiri’s debut should be on the trocar with Yeboah to complete the department in support of the only striker who should be Mattia Destro.