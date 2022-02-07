the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Salernitana-Spezia: the probable formations

In Salernitana there are many new faces after the winter transfer market. Mister Colantuono is amalgamating the squad and getting to know all the players who have just arrived. The defending coach should immediately rely on Mazzocchi and Dragusin, as well as on Sepe between the posts. In the median the new Bohinen with Lassana Coulibaly and Radovanovic. In the trident Verdi and Ribery should act on the sides of the tip Mousset, but ready to take over Perotti, Bonazzoli and Mikael.

In the attack of Spezia, Manaj could relegate Nzola to the bench again, then Verde is on pole over Agudelo to support the Albanian striker. In the median Sala could replace the injured Bastoni, the bands will be occupied by Gyasi and Reca. Defensively in slight doubt Erlic over a knee discomfort, although there is optimism about using him after medical tests have ruled out injury; however, Hristov remains in early warning to complete the department with Nikolaou and Amian. Provedel confirmed on goal.