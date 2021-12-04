the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV
Not even the time to see the 15th matchday of Serie A come to an end, which immediately returns to the field for the 16th. Today rich Saturday starting at 15.00 with Milan-Salernitana scheduled at San Siro. At 18.00 there will then be space for the match between Roma and Inter while it will close at 20.45 with Napoli-Atalanta at Maradona. Meanwhile, these the probable formations of Napoli-Atalanta.
Napoli-Atalanta: the probable formations
As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Napoli-Atalanta, we start from the hosts: the Neapolitans appear practically decimated at the appointment, orphans of Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz, Anguissa, Insigne and Osimhen, with Politano and Demme not at most but practically forced to take the field. Alongside the former Leipzig should be Lobotka in the two-man median built to support a trocar completed by Zielinski and Lozano. In attack, there is still room for Mertens. In defense there will be Juan Jesus alongside Rrahmani with Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui in front of Ospina.
Atalanta, on the other hand, arrives at Maradona in the best possible form: in goal there will naturally be Musso to direct the operations of the defensive trio composed of Toloi, Palomino and Djimsiti, only the bench for Demiral. In midfield Maehle and Zappacosta return to the flanks to the detriment of Pezzella and Hateboer. In the median here are Freuler and De Roon, bench for Koopmeiners. In attack Ilicic, Pessina, Miranchuk and Muriel should remain out in favor of Pasalic, Malinovskyi and Zapata.
Napoli-Atalanta: where to see it on TV?
The live TV of Napoli-Atalanta will be broadcast on Dazn and co-exclusive also on Sky: the channels where it will be possible to follow the match are Sky Sport Soccer (202 of the satellite) e Sky Sports (251 of the satellite). The live broadcast will start today December 4th at 8.45pm.
We also remind you that the Napoli-Atalanta match will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.
Viewing is also available thanks to the service Sky Go dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages