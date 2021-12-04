the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Napoli-Atalanta: the probable formations

As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Napoli-Atalanta, we start from the hosts: the Neapolitans appear practically decimated at the appointment, orphans of Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz, Anguissa, Insigne and Osimhen, with Politano and Demme not at most but practically forced to take the field. Alongside the former Leipzig should be Lobotka in the two-man median built to support a trocar completed by Zielinski and Lozano. In attack, there is still room for Mertens. In defense there will be Juan Jesus alongside Rrahmani with Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui in front of Ospina.

Atalanta, on the other hand, arrives at Maradona in the best possible form: in goal there will naturally be Musso to direct the operations of the defensive trio composed of Toloi, Palomino and Djimsiti, only the bench for Demiral. In midfield Maehle and Zappacosta return to the flanks to the detriment of Pezzella and Hateboer. In the median here are Freuler and De Roon, bench for Koopmeiners. In attack Ilicic, Pessina, Miranchuk and Muriel should remain out in favor of Pasalic, Malinovskyi and Zapata.