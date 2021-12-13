the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV
After the weekend match, the 17th day of Serie A ends with the postponement of the Olympic Stadium between Rome and Spezia. Both teams are on the hunt for important points for their standings. Let’s see together the probable formations of Rome-Spezia:
Rome-Spezia: the probable formations
In Rome the absences of the suspended Zaniolo and Mancini weigh heavily, as well as the injured El Shaarawy and Pellegrini. Mister Mourinho in defense will give space to Kumbulla with Smalling and Ibanez then forward an opportunity for Shomurodov in tandem with Abraham who returns to the holder after serving the stop turn like Karsdorp. Median dam formed by Veretout and Cristante.
In Spezia, Mr. Thiago Motta could give continuity to the 3-5-2, with Manaj confirmed from the start in attack with one between Green or Colley at his side, as Nzola was excluded from the squad because he arrived late Saturday at a video meeting of the team. Sala could see himself in the control room assisted by Kovalenko and Maggiore, he is not part of the squad, in fact Bourabia like Antiste and Salcedo. External lanes occupied by Gyasi and Bastoni, but the latter remains heavily undermined by Reca on the left. Defense led by Erlic with Amian and Nikolaou on either side in front of the goalkeeper Provedel.
Rome-Spezia: where to see it on TV?
Live TV from Rome-Spezia will be broadcast on Dazn and on Sky Sport 1. The live broadcast will start on Monday 13 December at 8.45 pm.
We also remind you that the Roma-Spezia match will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.