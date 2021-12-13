the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Rome-Spezia: the probable formations

In Rome the absences of the suspended Zaniolo and Mancini weigh heavily, as well as the injured El Shaarawy and Pellegrini. Mister Mourinho in defense will give space to Kumbulla with Smalling and Ibanez then forward an opportunity for Shomurodov in tandem with Abraham who returns to the holder after serving the stop turn like Karsdorp. Median dam formed by Veretout and Cristante.

In Spezia, Mr. Thiago Motta could give continuity to the 3-5-2, with Manaj confirmed from the start in attack with one between Green or Colley at his side, as Nzola was excluded from the squad because he arrived late Saturday at a video meeting of the team. Sala could see himself in the control room assisted by Kovalenko and Maggiore, he is not part of the squad, in fact Bourabia like Antiste and Salcedo. External lanes occupied by Gyasi and Bastoni, but the latter remains heavily undermined by Reca on the left. Defense led by Erlic with Amian and Nikolaou on either side in front of the goalkeeper Provedel.