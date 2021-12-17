the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Lazio-Genoa: the probable formations

Sarri’s great doubt concerns the conditions of Ciro Immobile: yesterday’s gastrointestinal problem stopped him, even if the Lazio bomber is trying to recover. If he succeeds, Pedro and Zaccagni are ready on his sides, otherwise space for Felipe Anderson as a false nine there where he was tried in finishing. Ready Luis Alberto from 1 ‘with Milinkovic-Savic and Cataldi, on the right again outside Lazzari and confirmation for Marusic and Hysaj, as well as for Strakosha between the posts.

Shevchenko finds Destro from the start, there will also be Biraschi and Vasquez in defense. To evaluate the conditions of Cambiaso, who came out battered from last Tuesday’s Coppa Italia match against Salernitana: in the event of a forfeit, Ghiglione is ready in his place. The 3-5-2 director will be the former Badelj, assisted by Sturaro and Hernani. In attack to complete the tandem paws the other great ex Pandev, closely followed by Ekuban.