the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV
Back to normal after the very special 20th matchday of Serie A: with Torino-Fiorentina scheduled for Monday at 17.00 and with Cagliari-Bologna on Tuesday at 20.45, all matches of this 21st day will take place regularly. Today we will start at 12.30 with Venice-Milan, followed by Empoli-Sassuolo at 14.30, double appointment with Napoli-Sampdoria and Udinese-Atalanta at 16.30, at 18.30 to keep company in the big match Rome-Juventus also Genoa-Spezia. In the evening, at 8.45 pm, there will be space for Inter-Lazio and Verona-Salernitana. Let’s start with the probable formations of Genoa-Spezia.
Genoa-Spezia: the probable formations
As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Genoa-Spezia, we start with the hosts: Sirigu naturally confirmed in goal, ready to direct the operations of a defensive trio that should be composed of Vanheusden, Bani and Vasquez. In midfield confirmed Hefti and Cambiaso on the flanks with Sturaro, Badelj and Portanova in the median, Rovella still out due to injury. In attack, Caicedo could appear alongside the immovable Mattia Destro, on the net in the last match against Sassuolo with a splendid heel strike.
In Spezia Manaj, Nzola, Kovalenko and Hristov were negativized: the first two should take the field and recompose the starting offensive couple. The former Atalanta will act alongside Maggiore and Bastoni with Gyasi and Reca still at full range, out Kiwior. In defense nothing changes: always a three-way defensive line in front of the owner Provedel with Amian, Erlic and Nikolaou.
Genoa-Spezia: where to see it on TV?
Live TV from Genoa-Spezia will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast will start on Sunday 9 January at 6.30pm.
We also remind you that the Genoa-Spezia match will be broadcast also co-exclusive from Sky: the channels where it will be possible to follow the match are Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K and the number 251 of the satellite.
Genoa-Spezia will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.
Viewing is also available thanks to the service Sky Go dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.