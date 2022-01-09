the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV
Back to normal after the very special 20th matchday of Serie A: with Torino-Fiorentina scheduled for Monday at 17.00 and with Cagliari-Bologna on Tuesday at 20.45, all matches of this 21st day will take place regularly. Today we will start at 12.30 with Venice-Milan, followed by Empoli-Sassuolo at 14.30, double appointment with Napoli-Sampdoria and Udinese-Atalanta at 16.30, at 18.30 to keep company in the big match Rome-Juventus also Genoa-Spezia. In the evening, at 8.45 pm, there will be space for Inter-Lazio and Verona-Salernitana. Let’s start with the probable formations of Verona-Salernitana.
Verona-Salernitana: the probable formations
As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Verona-Salernitana, we start with the hosts: according to the various cases of Covid that have emerged, little or nothing should change among the ranks of the Scala family compared to the team that beat Spezia. Pandur is therefore ready to lead a defensive trio made up of Tameze, Gunter and Ceccherini. Casale should in fact act at full range in the right lane instead of Faraoni with Ilic, Miguel Veloso and Lazovic. On the trocar, Barak is finally ready to support Caprari in support of Simeone.
In the Salernitana to evaluate the conditions of Ribery and Simy, Djuric and Bonazzoli should play forward with Kastanos behind them. In midfield, Mamadou Coulibaly could finally see himself again after months in midfield with Di Tacchio, while on the flanks there are Kechrida, negative for Covid, and Zortea. In defense there should be Delli Carri, Gyomber and Veseli in front of Fiorillo, still the favorite in Belec.
Inter v Lazio: where to see it on TV?
Live Inter-Lazio TV will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast will start on Sunday 9 January at 8.45pm.
Inter-Lazio, valid for the 21st matchday of Serie A, will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.