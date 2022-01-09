the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Verona-Salernitana: the probable formations

As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Verona-Salernitana, we start with the hosts: according to the various cases of Covid that have emerged, little or nothing should change among the ranks of the Scala family compared to the team that beat Spezia. Pandur is therefore ready to lead a defensive trio made up of Tameze, Gunter and Ceccherini. Casale should in fact act at full range in the right lane instead of Faraoni with Ilic, Miguel Veloso and Lazovic. On the trocar, Barak is finally ready to support Caprari in support of Simeone.

In the Salernitana to evaluate the conditions of Ribery and Simy, Djuric and Bonazzoli should play forward with Kastanos behind them. In midfield, Mamadou Coulibaly could finally see himself again after months in midfield with Di Tacchio, while on the flanks there are Kechrida, negative for Covid, and Zortea. In defense there should be Delli Carri, Gyomber and Veseli in front of Fiorillo, still the favorite in Belec.