the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Torino-Fiorentina: here are the probable formations

In Turin, Pjaca and Pobega are to be evaluated: On the other hand, Ansaldi (positive for coronavirus), Belotti, Verdi and Ola Aina (engaged in the Africa Cup) are out. Mister Juric should field Sanabria in attack accompanied by Praet and Brekalo. In the median Mandragora comes back alongside Lukic, Singo and Vojvoda (on pole on Ansaldi) should act on the outside. In defense Rodriguez fighting with Buongiorno for a jersey so as to complete the department with Djidji and Bremer. Between the posts the third goalkeeper Gemello.

In Fiorentina there should still be Terracciano between the posts, in fact the bench for Dragowski recovering from a long injury. In defense Martinez Quarta is on pole over Igor to support Milenkovic in the center, on the flanks there will be Odriozola and Biraghi. Keys to the midfield entrusted to Torreira, initially Bonaventura and one between Castrovilli or Duncan will be placed on his sides. In the trident Callejon is the favorite over Saponara and the newcomer Ikonè for a 1 ‘minute jersey together with Gonzalez and Vlahovic. On the other hand, the possible calling of the new Piatek purchase, made official on Saturday, should be evaluated.