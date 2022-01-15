the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Sampdoria-Turin: the probable formations

As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Sampdoria-Turin, we start with the hosts: among the ranks of the Sampdoria there will be Falcone in goal instead of the injured Audero. In defense, both Bereszynski and Augello should act regularly on their side lanes, with Ferrari and Dragusin in between. In immovable midfield Candreva who returns from disqualification, ready to join Ekdal and Rincon who should act in the median. On the left wing space instead of the usual Thorsby. Finally, Quagliarella is not at its best in attack, Gabbiadini and Caputo will start from the first minute.

In the ranks of Turin, however, far fewer changes compared to the splendid match won against Fiorentina last day. An important change, however, certainly concerns the door, where Milinkovic-Savic returns from the first minute, negative for Coronavirus and therefore available to lead the usual defensive trio which should be composed of Zima, Bremer and Rodriguez. In midfield, on the flanks, Singo and Vojvoda are ready as usual, with Lukic who should be joined by Pobega, on his return as a starter. Behind the usual Sanabria, Praet and Brekalo confirmed, who did very well with Fiorentina.