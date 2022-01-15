the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Sampdoria and Turin will take the field today at 15.00 to open the program of the 22nd matchday of Serie A. After that there will be room for Salernitana-Lazio at 18.00 and finally it will close with Juventus-Udinese at 20.45. Without delay, however, let’s go through the latest news: these the probable formations of Sampdoria-Turin.
Sampdoria-Turin: the probable formations
As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Sampdoria-Turin, we start with the hosts: among the ranks of the Sampdoria there will be Falcone in goal instead of the injured Audero. In defense, both Bereszynski and Augello should act regularly on their side lanes, with Ferrari and Dragusin in between. In immovable midfield Candreva who returns from disqualification, ready to join Ekdal and Rincon who should act in the median. On the left wing space instead of the usual Thorsby. Finally, Quagliarella is not at its best in attack, Gabbiadini and Caputo will start from the first minute.
In the ranks of Turin, however, far fewer changes compared to the splendid match won against Fiorentina last day. An important change, however, certainly concerns the door, where Milinkovic-Savic returns from the first minute, negative for Coronavirus and therefore available to lead the usual defensive trio which should be composed of Zima, Bremer and Rodriguez. In midfield, on the flanks, Singo and Vojvoda are ready as usual, with Lukic who should be joined by Pobega, on his return as a starter. Behind the usual Sanabria, Praet and Brekalo confirmed, who did very well with Fiorentina.
Turin-Sampdoria: where to see it on TV?
The live TV of Turin-Sampdoria will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast will start on Saturday 15 January at 15.00.
Sampdoria-Turin, valid for the 22nd matchday of Serie A, will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.