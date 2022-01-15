the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV
Salernitana and Lazio will take the field today at 18.00 for the second match of the 22nd matchday of Serie A. Shortly before, at 15.00, there will be the match between Sampdoria and Turin and finally it will close with Juventus-Udinese at 20.45 . Without delay, however, let’s go through the latest news: these the probable formations of Salernitana-Lazio.
Salernitana-Lazio: the probable formations
As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Salernitana-Lazio, we start with the hosts: after the splendid victory with Verona, Colantuono is ready to continue on his way but also making accounts with the various players currently still positive for Coronavirus. In goal there will be Belec to lead the defensive trio which should be composed of Veseli, Delli Carri and Ranieri. In midfield there should be Kechrida and Zortea on the flanks with Obi and Di Tacchio in the center. In attack Kastanos behind Djuric and Gondo.
In Lazio the only big news could be the position of Elseid Hysaj: the Albanian seems suspected to start from 1 ‘as central defender alongside Luiz Felipe, with Marusic on the left and with the inclusion of Lazzari on the right. In midfield, however, no news with Milinkovic-Savic and Cataldi confirmed in their place, also owner Luis Alberto with Basic who is in strong doubt for the match. In attack the only enigma is that inherent to Felipe Anderson, hit by Zaccagni but still in the lead to complete the trident with Immobile and Pedro.
Salernitana-Lazio: where to see it on TV?
The live TV of Salernitana-Lazio will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast will start on Saturday 15 January at 18.00.
Salernitana-Lazio, valid for the 22nd day of Serie A, will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.