the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Salernitana-Lazio: the probable formations

As usual, and therefore also for the probable formations of Salernitana-Lazio, we start with the hosts: after the splendid victory with Verona, Colantuono is ready to continue on his way but also making accounts with the various players currently still positive for Coronavirus. In goal there will be Belec to lead the defensive trio which should be composed of Veseli, Delli Carri and Ranieri. In midfield there should be Kechrida and Zortea on the flanks with Obi and Di Tacchio in the center. In attack Kastanos behind Djuric and Gondo.

In Lazio the only big news could be the position of Elseid Hysaj: the Albanian seems suspected to start from 1 ‘as central defender alongside Luiz Felipe, with Marusic on the left and with the inclusion of Lazzari on the right. In midfield, however, no news with Milinkovic-Savic and Cataldi confirmed in their place, also owner Luis Alberto with Basic who is in strong doubt for the match. In attack the only enigma is that inherent to Felipe Anderson, hit by Zaccagni but still in the lead to complete the trident with Immobile and Pedro.