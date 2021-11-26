the probable line-ups for Fantasy Football and where to see it on TV

Juventus-Atalanta: the probable formations

As always, and therefore also for the probable formations of Juventus-Atalanta, we start with the hosts: Szczesny still in goal and not Perin. In defense, De Ligt should be confirmed with respect to Chiellini to support Bonucci with Cuadrado and Alex Sandro on the flanks. In midfield Bentancur and Locatelli in the center, from the McKennie bench. On the side lanes it should be up to Chiesa and Rabiot, from the bench Bernardeschi. In attack Dybala the holder returns alongside Alvaro Morata, still the bench for Moise Kean.

Zappacosta and Hateboer called up in Atalanta, still out of Gosens. On the flanks, therefore, there should be the first and Maehle with Freuler and De Roon in the middle. In the defensive trio space for Toloi, Palomino and Djimsiti in front of Juan Musso. In attack there are obviously the usual, multiple, doubts of formation: at the moment the trident should be composed of Pasalic, Ilicic and Zapata. However, the various Malinovskyi, Pessina and Muriel are clearly pawing, also ready to be used in the course of the event.