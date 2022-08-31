the probable teams of the matches of the 5th day

Probable composition of the teams playing matches for the 5th day of the French championship scheduled for Wednesday.

(7:00 p.m.) Strasbourg – Nantes

Strasbourg: Salts – Delaine, Doukouré, Djiku, Lienard – Diarra, Aholou, Bellegarde, Thomasson – Gameiro, Ajorque

Coach: Julien Stephan

Nantes: Lafont – Castelletto, Girotto, Pallois – Corchia, Moutoussamy, Chirivella, Merlin – Blas – Guessand, Simon

Coach: Antoine Kombouaré

Referee: Clement Turpin

Angers – Reims

Angers: Bernardoni – Bamba, Hountondji, Camara, S. Doumbia – Bentaleb, Capelle (cap.) – Thioub, Ounahi, Boufal – Diony

Coach: Gerald Baticle

Reims: Pentz – Busi, Gravillon, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, Locko – Munetsi, K. Doumbia, Cadjus – Balogun, Ito

Coach: Oscar Garcia

Referee: Jérémie Pignard

Montpellier – AC Ajaccio

Montpellier: Omlin – F. Sacko, Cozza, M. Sakho (or Estève), Sainte-Luce – Ferri, Chotard – Maouassa, Germain (or Leroy), Nordin – Wahi

Coach: Olivier Dall’Oglio

Ajaccio: Leroy – Youssouf, Mayembo, Gonzalez, Alphonse – Bayala, Mangani, Marchetti, Spadanuda – Hamouma, Touzghar

Coach: Olivier Pantaloni

Referee: Bastien Dechepy

Monaco – Troyes

Monaco: Nübel – Vanderson, Badiashile, Disasi (or Maripan), Caio Henrique (or Jakobs) – Fofana, Lucas – Golovin, Minamino, Diatta – Embolo

Coach: Philippe Clement

Troyes: Gallon – T. Baldé, Porozo, Palmer-Brown, Salmier, Larouci – Odobert, Kouamé, Tardieu (cap), Chavalerin – M. Baldé

Coach: Bruno Irles

Referee: Ruddy Buquet

Lyon – Auxerre

Lyon: Riou – Gusto, T. Mendes, Lukeba, Tagliafico – Reine-Adelaide, Lepenant, Tolisso – Tetê, Lacazette, Cherki

Coach: Peter Bosch

Auxerre: Costil – Pereira, Jubal Jr, Coeff, Boto – Touré (cap) – Sinayoko, Hein, Sakhi, Autret – Da Costa.

Coach: Jean-Marc Furlan

Referee: Pierre Gaillouste

(21h00) Lens – Lorient

Lens: Samba – Gradit, Danso, Medina – Cabot, Poreba, Abdul Samed, Haïdara – Sotoca (cap), Saïd – Openda

Coach: Franck Haise

Lorient: Mvogo – Kalulu, Laporte, Talbi, Le Goff – Abergel (cap.), Le Fée – Diarra, Le Bris, Ouattara – Moffi

Coach: Regis Le Bris

Referee: Benoit Bastien

Toulouse – Paris SG

Toulouse: Dupé – Desler, Nicolaisen, Rouault, Sylla – Spierings, Van den Boomen (cap.), Chaibi – Aboukhlal, Dallinga, Ratao

Coach: Philippe Montanier

Paris: Donnarumma – Danilo, Marquinhos, Diallo – Mukiele, Sanches, Vitinha, Bernat – Mbappe, Ekitike, Neymar

Coach: Christophe Galtier

Referee: Hakim Ben El Hadj

Marseilles – Clermont

Marseille: Pau Lopez – Mbemba, Gigot, Bailly – Clauss, Veretout, Guendouzi, Nuno Tavares – Payet, Gerson (or Under) – Sanchez

Coach: Igor Tudor

Clermont: Diaw – Seidu, Wieteska, Ogier (c.), Mendy – Magnin, J. Gastien – Bela, Khaoui, Rashani – Andric

Coach: Pascal Gastien

Referee: Eric Wattelier

Rennes – Brest

Rennes: Mandanda (or Alemdar) – H. Traoré (cap.), Badé, Théate, Meling – Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Tait, Sulemana – Terrier, Laborde

Coach: Bruno Genesio

Brest: Bizot – Duverne, Chardonnet (cap), Dari, Brassier – Belkebla, Camara – Dembele, Pereira Lage, Honorat – Slimani

Coach: Michel Der Zakarian

Referee: Benoit Millot

Lille – Nice

Lille: Jardim – Diakité, Fonte (cap), Djalo, Ismaily – André, Gomes – Gudmundsson, Yazici, Bamba – David

Coach: Paulo Fonseca

Nice: Schmeichel (or Bulka) – Mendy, Dante (or Viti), Todibo, Bard – Beka Beka, Rosario, Thuram – Atal, Delort, Ilie

Coach: Lucien Favre

Referee: Jeremy Stinat