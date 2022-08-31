the probable teams of the matches of the 5th day
Probable composition of the teams playing matches for the 5th day of the French championship scheduled for Wednesday.
(7:00 p.m.) Strasbourg – Nantes
Strasbourg: Salts – Delaine, Doukouré, Djiku, Lienard – Diarra, Aholou, Bellegarde, Thomasson – Gameiro, Ajorque
Coach: Julien Stephan
Nantes: Lafont – Castelletto, Girotto, Pallois – Corchia, Moutoussamy, Chirivella, Merlin – Blas – Guessand, Simon
Coach: Antoine Kombouaré
Referee: Clement Turpin
Angers – Reims
Angers: Bernardoni – Bamba, Hountondji, Camara, S. Doumbia – Bentaleb, Capelle (cap.) – Thioub, Ounahi, Boufal – Diony
Coach: Gerald Baticle
Reims: Pentz – Busi, Gravillon, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, Locko – Munetsi, K. Doumbia, Cadjus – Balogun, Ito
Coach: Oscar Garcia
Referee: Jérémie Pignard
Montpellier – AC Ajaccio
Montpellier: Omlin – F. Sacko, Cozza, M. Sakho (or Estève), Sainte-Luce – Ferri, Chotard – Maouassa, Germain (or Leroy), Nordin – Wahi
Coach: Olivier Dall’Oglio
Ajaccio: Leroy – Youssouf, Mayembo, Gonzalez, Alphonse – Bayala, Mangani, Marchetti, Spadanuda – Hamouma, Touzghar
Coach: Olivier Pantaloni
Referee: Bastien Dechepy
Monaco – Troyes
Monaco: Nübel – Vanderson, Badiashile, Disasi (or Maripan), Caio Henrique (or Jakobs) – Fofana, Lucas – Golovin, Minamino, Diatta – Embolo
Coach: Philippe Clement
Troyes: Gallon – T. Baldé, Porozo, Palmer-Brown, Salmier, Larouci – Odobert, Kouamé, Tardieu (cap), Chavalerin – M. Baldé
Coach: Bruno Irles
Referee: Ruddy Buquet
Lyon – Auxerre
Lyon: Riou – Gusto, T. Mendes, Lukeba, Tagliafico – Reine-Adelaide, Lepenant, Tolisso – Tetê, Lacazette, Cherki
Coach: Peter Bosch
Auxerre: Costil – Pereira, Jubal Jr, Coeff, Boto – Touré (cap) – Sinayoko, Hein, Sakhi, Autret – Da Costa.
Coach: Jean-Marc Furlan
Referee: Pierre Gaillouste
(21h00) Lens – Lorient
Lens: Samba – Gradit, Danso, Medina – Cabot, Poreba, Abdul Samed, Haïdara – Sotoca (cap), Saïd – Openda
Coach: Franck Haise
Lorient: Mvogo – Kalulu, Laporte, Talbi, Le Goff – Abergel (cap.), Le Fée – Diarra, Le Bris, Ouattara – Moffi
Coach: Regis Le Bris
Referee: Benoit Bastien
Toulouse – Paris SG
Toulouse: Dupé – Desler, Nicolaisen, Rouault, Sylla – Spierings, Van den Boomen (cap.), Chaibi – Aboukhlal, Dallinga, Ratao
Coach: Philippe Montanier
Paris: Donnarumma – Danilo, Marquinhos, Diallo – Mukiele, Sanches, Vitinha, Bernat – Mbappe, Ekitike, Neymar
Coach: Christophe Galtier
Referee: Hakim Ben El Hadj
Marseilles – Clermont
Marseille: Pau Lopez – Mbemba, Gigot, Bailly – Clauss, Veretout, Guendouzi, Nuno Tavares – Payet, Gerson (or Under) – Sanchez
Coach: Igor Tudor
Clermont: Diaw – Seidu, Wieteska, Ogier (c.), Mendy – Magnin, J. Gastien – Bela, Khaoui, Rashani – Andric
Coach: Pascal Gastien
Referee: Eric Wattelier
Rennes – Brest
Rennes: Mandanda (or Alemdar) – H. Traoré (cap.), Badé, Théate, Meling – Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Tait, Sulemana – Terrier, Laborde
Coach: Bruno Genesio
Brest: Bizot – Duverne, Chardonnet (cap), Dari, Brassier – Belkebla, Camara – Dembele, Pereira Lage, Honorat – Slimani
Coach: Michel Der Zakarian
Referee: Benoit Millot
Lille – Nice
Lille: Jardim – Diakité, Fonte (cap), Djalo, Ismaily – André, Gomes – Gudmundsson, Yazici, Bamba – David
Coach: Paulo Fonseca
Nice: Schmeichel (or Bulka) – Mendy, Dante (or Viti), Todibo, Bard – Beka Beka, Rosario, Thuram – Atal, Delort, Ilie
Coach: Lucien Favre
Referee: Jeremy Stinat