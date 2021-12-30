“The problem is fear.” Then he becomes infected and dies at 29, leaving 3 children behind

No vax, anti-masks, against Covid. But in the end she died. A Michigan woman died of the virus: she was 29, leaves behind three children. Bridget Jackson, of Port Huron, had often promoted his anti-mask and anti-vaccine on Facebook, sharing memes and posts. “I don’t prioritize fear over lifeHe wrote. But at the end of November she fell ill with the virus herself, writing that Covid “it sucks“ and asking for advice for “lung exercises“ what he could do to heal.

MORE INFORMATION

Bridget died on December 21, leaving behind a partner and three children under the age of ten.

Mamma No vax dead, who was it

Jackson worked in a car dealership. “Bridget’s greatest love was her family, with whom she loved camping and traveling, but her world revolved around her children. She liked to read», We read in the obituary. As the pandemic grew, Jackson had spoken out against precautions and restrictions.

Mauro from Mantua, the No vax of «La Zanzara» died of Covid. He prided himself on being an “infector”

The Undertaker Sinistra, kickboxing champion died: it was No vax and he had refused hospitalization for Covid

“Just because we don’t wear a face mask doesn’t mean we lack courtesy or disrespect you“, wrote on Fb. “We simply believe that your fear is your problem“.

When will people wake up? #GetVaxxed#COVID-19

Anti-vax mom-of-three who was ‘not afraid of COVID’ dies of the virus https://t.co/hHY54YevNL via @Femail – mom21 (@ ThomasPercy1) December 30, 2021

In October, Jackson’s grandfather Bob Jackson died of Covid-19. About a month later, she appeared to contract it herself, asking Facebook friends about “keep me in your prayers“.

His sister, Danielle Race, also wrote: “Please keep my sister Bridget Jackson in your prayers. She was in the hospital the last month she fought Covid, a couple of days ago she took a bad turn and is on 100% ventilation. His lungs are solid rocks, he’s not doing well“.

Eventually she lost her battle with the disease, leaving her boyfriend Eric Maitland, her daughter Grace Mass, and her children Alexander Mass and James Maitland.