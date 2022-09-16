“The problem is not the medical specialty, but the working conditions that we find”

The Basque Country needs them so much that even the Basque Government even considered the possibility of bringing doctors from Latin American countries. An issue that the Lehendakari himself revealed during the summer, Inigo Urkullu, and which was finally discarded as it was not possible to hire non-EU doctors. It is evident that new blood is needed. The future passes through the hands of young people like Ana López, 22-year-old from Granada; Alvaro GalanBilbao, 23, and Alex Canalsa man from Alicante who will soon turn 22. Three students from fifth year of Bachelor of Medicinealready immersed in the start of the course that, “as always”, appears “difficult and complicated”.

They represent a generation called to play a decisive role. Euskadi needs to hire doctors to deal with the lack of professionalsvery pressing in specialties such as Family medicine either Pediatricsin Primary Care. “Anyone who wants to work at Osakidetza has open doors,” the director of the Health Service pointed out, Rose Perezin an appearance before the Health Commission of the Basque Parliament.

In addition to the historical deficit of doctors, a high replacement is necessary because a large number of doctors are going to hang up their coats soon when they reach retirement. The group that works in Euskadi is of the oldest in the entire state. That is why students like Ana, Álvaro and Álex are a vital asset. Three young people who already have a formed opinion about the world of work around them. The future doctors, who have had class from eight to nine, review their notes while reflecting with this newspaper aloud.

“I don’t think there is a shortage of pediatricians as such. The problem is that many of them prefer to work in the private network because the working conditions are better”. The man from Alicante is not squeamish when it comes to outlining his particular diagnosis of the current situation. The meeting with the three students takes place in the Faculty of Nursing and Medicine of the UPV/EHUattached to the Donostia Hospital.

The stress begins, and the practices

Starting next week they will start with their training practices. Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, Legal and Forensic Medicineeither Surgery. But they are not newcomers. During these courses they have already had the opportunity to know the benefits and miseries of the profession. “When we go to practice, we see things that maybe could be improved. We see things that are a bit meaningless, such as waiting lists for patients who have an estimated attention time of five, ten or fifteen minutes, depending on the importance. The problem is that there are patients whose situation requires more time, maybe twenty or thirty minutes, which delays the consultation. As there are not enough means, you end up leaving at four in the afternoon instead of two”, confirms López.

The young woman narrates a sequence of events with which physicians with extensive experience may, perhaps, feel identified. “For all this, the operating theaters are delayed, but it is not the fault of the doctors. It is simply that there is no time. Not having enough staff increases the waiting list more and more, which ends up becoming a problem for everyone: doctors who are running from one place to another, and patients who can spend three hours in the waiting room”, continues the student from Granada.

– Have you seen many doctors burned by the situation you describe?

For a few moments, the three are silent. It is Álex who finally starts to share with the rest his particular vision of the current state of health. “Yes, the truth is yes. Being such a vocational profession, I think that sometimes society itself takes advantage of it. There will never be, for example, a strike that closes a hospital”. He says that’s why the rope gets tighter and tighter, “until it breaks and you can’t take it anymore”.

Álex is still not sure which specialty to opt for. He does know what he doesn’t want: “I am discarding what I don’t like, such as surgical specialties.” “It is a career that can be vocational -continues Galán-, but not everyone lives it with the same motivation. In fact, for some it can be a bit devastating to see the overload of work that exists in some specialties”.

The witness that Alex, the student son, takes from his pediatrician father

Álex’s father is a Primary Care pediatrician in Alicante. The daily work that he carries out, in which he makes his son participate, has many similarities with that reported by Basque professionals. “They have them overloaded with work, with a lot of patients. My father comes to understand that many young students who have just finished their degree do not want to get into that mess. They are kids who go to private, who do four or five shifts a month that are very well paid. The student’s conclusion is clear: “They work less and earn more.”

None of the three believes that there is a lack of doctors. “Specialists are trained. In fact -they point out- the number of students who apply to the MIR each year exceeds the number of places available”, from which they deduce that “not only is there no shortage of doctors, but there are plenty”.

The figures indicate that 89% of the medical students at the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU) have obtained a MIR position this year, which is 20 points above the average, according to data released by the academic institution. In total, 11,827 students from different universities applied to the MIR 2022 (90.4% of those admitted), of which 84% exceeded the cut-off mark and 68.4% were awarded a place.

The data was better in the case of the Basque university, since 342 students (96.6%) applied; 323 students (94.4% of those presented) exceeded the cut-off mark and 304 graduates (88.9% of those presented) were awarded a place. What future awaits them? “You can’t get them to go where they are perhaps most needed, but it’s not our fault. If you have the option to choose, you go where they offer you the best conditions”, they maintain.

Ana and her passion for caring for the elderly

One of the specialties that most attracts the Granada is Geriatrics. “I like dealing with older people, it is something that has always interested me. I’m not one for surgeries or a lot of blood. I like talking to people more”, smiles the young woman, who she does again when she is transferred to her, since older people, to tell the truth, will not be lacking. “Yes, yes, that’s what they told me,” she admits with a certain innocence.

The Basque population aged 65 and over already represents 23% of the total, according to the 2022 demographic outlook report published in June by the Basque Statistics Institute (Eustat). The Basque Country has become the second territory with the oldest population in the European Union, only behind Italy (23.5%).

In Euskadi, 31.1% of people over 65 years of age or older live alone, a situation that, a priori, does not have to be negative. It is, however, that 26.6% of people in that age range recognize their unwanted loneliness, according to data handled by the Basque Government.

It is the scenario that awaits López. In Andalusia, where he comes from, there is no specialty of Geriatrics. Interested students are referred to Internal Medicine. “I have an internal conflict for that very reason. I have been away from Granada for six years and on the one hand I want to return. But since what I like the most is Geriatrics, I’ll probably stay here”, ventures the young woman, willing to take advantage of the job opportunities offered by the progressive aging of the Basque population.