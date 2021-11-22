the problem is the hype – Nerd4.life

GTA Trilogy suddenly became the new object of international ridicule, as well as of furious controversy in various respects, after the decidedly problematic launch it met and there was no shortage of compare with Cyberpunk 2077, one of which comes precisely from PewDiePie.

The famous youtuber, from the top of his 110 million followers on the platform, he launched into a parallel between the two games, to tell the truth with a reflection not so far in the air, although he is not really a very knowledgeable commentator on the latest news videogames.

According to PewDiePie, the situation of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition would be basically the same seen with Cyberpunk 2077. Although the games are obviously different, as well as the importance of the respective productions, the problem in both cases is the selling hype by the big videogame companies.

According to the youtuber, it is strange that publishers continue to fall into this situation: after seeing what happened to others, according to PewDiePie, they should realize that limiting enthusiasm or otherwise measuring it should be a reasonable move to make, to avoid significant backlash. entity.

“I thought Rockstar Games was at a higher level in this respect, “he also reported,” but perhaps I’m not very up to date anymore. “The problem, therefore, would be the difference between the expectations raised by the developers and publishers themselves and the actual quality of the products sold.

This consideration obviously comes after several minutes of inevitable screenshots and embarrassing videos taken from GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition commented by PewDiePie, in some cases even with rather nice effects. For the rest, we saw Rockstar apologize for the technical problems and later the 1.02 update was made available on all platforms, which however does not change the overall situation of the work that much.