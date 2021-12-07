the problem of blocked upgrades – Nerd4.life

It is today’s news that Uncharted Collection Legacy of Thieves will arrive on PS5 on January 28th, with a load of new graphics. But what players want to understand is how much it costs to return to the world of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, especially if you already have the PS4 version of the video games.

The answer is simple: by paying the usual amount (€ 10), you can get the new PS5 versions via an upgrade, instead of paying for the entire game. A far from massive investment that we are now used to both with Sony PlayStation and with third parties. Let’s forget for now that Microsoft, with its first-party titles, has decided not to divide the “old-gen” versions from the “next-gen” ones and allows you to access everything with a single payment. It is a matter that has now been dealt with far too many times.

What matters most, in this case, is that anyone who owns one PS Plus version Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will not be able to take advantage of the upgrade to the PS5 version. This is not new, even in this case. For example, I saw it happen with Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake, with in this case also the “problem” of the DLC, which as an exclusive PS5 became not very accessible.

PS Plus

We always see it today with the PS Plus version of Mortal Shell. The souls-like indie action game is part of the PS4 selection of December 2021 “free” games and, therefore, does not have an upgrade to the PS5 version (known as the “Enhanced Edition”). In case you don’t know, anyone who has purchased the PS4 version of Mortal Shell in the past is entitled to a free upgrade to the game. The Enhanced Edition is not a new and independent version, but a simple upgrade like many others. Only the PS Plus version is locked. Exactly as happened with FF 7 Remake.

Why these choices? Probably because all the parties involved know that some players will want the new version at all costs and, even just waiting for a discount, will buy the full game, even if they own it in the PS Plus version. Or maybe the reason is completely different, but one thing is sure: the final feeling is that PS Plus is not a true premium service.

Being a subscriber to PlayStation’s flagship service should give the impression that you have access to privileges. Some privilege there is, mind you, but now access to the cloud for backups of the save data is not so impressive and a handful of extra discounts per year is not enough. With PS5 we are trying to offer some features, such as the internal guides created by the developers, but for now it is not such a central function in our daily playful life.

On balance, the “free” games are the real core of the PS Plus and those go to determine the actual final value of the entire service. For this reason, see that i upgrade systems block the PS Plus versions does nothing but give the feeling that on balance the PS Plus is not all that convenient, especially when on the other side we find an Xbox Game Pass that continues to be much more premium (Mortal Shell is available in Enhanced Edition, for example).

Yup, Xbox Game Pass it costs more and even in this case there are situations where the upgrade version is not included (Skyrim Anniversary Edition is the most emblematic case), but let’s talk about a few situations, exceptions. With PS Plus, it is clear that this is the norm.

Jason Schreier has recently revealed that a new subscription for PS5 and PS4 in the style of Xbox Game Pass is on the way: beyond the formula for accessing the games, however, we believe that this service should really give the impression of having access to the best of the best, not a castrated version of the games, even at the cost of raising the price.

What do you think about it?

