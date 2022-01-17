The problem of guns on set is far more complex than Nicolas Cage claims

Nicolas Cage returned to the Rust issue, arguing that actors must know how to use weapons. But the issue is much more delicate than that and speaking out of turn can only do damage

The debate unleashed after the tragedy of 21 October 2021, when on the set of the western, is still very heated Rust in Santa Fe, the actor Alec Baldwin accidentally caused the death of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, firing an old Colt 45 loaded with live bullets.

The investigations, to understand how things actually went, are still ongoing, but the controversy has not deflated and indeed Nicolas Cage he returned to throw fuel on the fire by reviving it further, as in a round table for Hollywood Reporter he was keen to have his say, specifying that the actors must be able to use a gun because it is “part of the job”.

Asked whether guns should be banned from movie sets in the wake of the Rust shooting, Cage responded by saying that “movie stars need to know how to perform certain tasks that may be outside the experience of ordinary actors. You must know how to fight. You will do fight scenes. You must be able to ride a motorcycle. You need to know how to use a manual gearbox and drive sports cars, and you need to know how to use a gun. You have to take the time to know what the procedure is “.

In fact, therefore, the actor only stirred up the controversy, adding nothing useful to the matter, and above all he did not answer the question, which instead is the much more serious and thorny question and which deserves a definitive turning point to avoid other cases like this. (and keep talking about it in a sterile way).

Regarding the terrible episode of Rust, as the police try to figure out why a gun declared cold, and therefore safe to shoot, could have killed someone, it would be important that what happened leads the American film industry to serious reflections.

All the more so due to the fact that, although the precedents are rare, it was not the first time, and many non-fatal “accidents” continue to occur on the sets, thus requiring the correct application of safety rules at work.

You will undoubtedly remember the sad story of the death of Brandon Lee, son of the well-known Bruce Lee, who died in 1993 on the set of The Crow, precisely because of a bullet real out of a .44 caliber. Many doubts, probably not yet definitively resolved, surfaced on the story, between conspiracy theories and legitimate hesitations, but – as the data show us – it is only a particularly well-known case, which is added to others perhaps not fatal but still serious and on which it would be right to pay more attention.

An investigation byAssociated Press 2016 revealed that more than 40 people have died on sets in the United States since 1990, and more than 150 have suffered serious injuries. Only a very small percentage of these deaths are attributed to firearms used as props, but these are clearly present in most of the films we see every day, so soft application of safety rules can seriously endanger the lives of people. insiders.

Insiders who should in fact absolutely adhere to strict impositions provided for in the Safety Bulletin, which in the first paragraph recalls, almost obviously, that even “blank firearms can kill” and therefore firearms must be treated “as if they were loaded”.

Because, beyond isolated cases including that of Rust, on the set – it should be emphasized – the so-called stage weapons are usually used, therefore blanks, with ammunition without a nose cone (without the terminal part), which essentially have the sole purpose of faithfully reproducing the roar of the shot , and verified by specific figures such as weapons officers, who also give indications about its use.

There is a detailed protocol that warns of how important it is to avoid pointing a gun at someone and to know where and what the target is; download it only in certain contexts; never put it down or leave it unattended. And much more, of course.

“There are basic security measures on every set,” he pointed out to BBC Mike Tristano, a gunsmith who he worked with Alec Baldwin in the past, and went on to say that everyone knows that “you never point a blank gun, even if it’s not a firearm, at someone else. I don’t know how it could have happened and how it could have done such damage ”.

But fundamentally, why are we still using “real” weapons on sets in 2021?

There is no longer any reason to have guns loaded with blanks or anything else. We have seen that rigid and well-defined rules may sometimes not be enough. They are not enough because accidents continue to occur and people and mothers like Halyna Hutchins lose their lives, and others who are innocent like Alec Baldwin are forced to continue their own with a sense of guilt that is very difficult to manage.

Also because, always returning to Nicolas Cage’s rash words, and given that as long as the investigations are ongoing there is the right to the presumption of innocence, it should be noted that Alec Baldwin claims not to have pulled the trigger: “There is only one question to solve “- the actor would have said -” and where does the live bullet come from? I would never point a gun at someone and I would never pull the trigger ”.

We have absolutely no idea how things really went, and the authorities will sooner or later shed full light on the matter, but what is evident is the importance of being especially careful about how to handle firearms on set. Which is very different from knowing how to use a real weapon, dear Nicolas Cage.

And among other things, Cage himself knows well how delicate the role of the arms officer is, given that – according to The Wrap – only a few months of the Rust tragedy the actor had much to say, on another set, against a gunsmith also present in Santa Fe, or Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Cage had gone on a rampage, demanding that she be fired, as the woman fired near the cast and crew without warning.

To all this is added a very important evidence, concerning the issue of the use of firearms even off the set, since when we talk about the United States the discourse is not limited to the issue of cinematic use, but must be extended in a general sense.

In fact, discussions continue about the possibility of introducing greater restrictions on the sale of arms throughout the country, however it is a recurring topic over the years to which it seems that no real solution is wanted to be found.

Because in the USA, although the laws vary from state to state, in armories but also in many shops or supermarkets they sell firearms without too many restrictions, not to mention the possibility of buying them at one of the many fairs.

In March Joe Biden asked Congress to approve a new law to make it more difficult to purchase and to reintroduce the ban on the sale of assault weapons (which has now lapsed since 2004), underlining – in a speech at the White House – that the sale of weapons fire “is not, nor should it be a partisan question: it is an American question”.

They have also been set up units, in major American cities, where federal prosecutors, police and local authorities will be tasked with investigating and dismantling the networks that bring weapons into the community.

Palliatives, more than solutions, but returning to the simpler sub-theme of weapons on the sets, the hope at least is that the Rust tragedy will lead the film industry to reflect even more seriously on tougher rules than the current ones, including a possible ban. of real guns, using CGI instead. In the meantime, even “not wanting to accuse anyone and without specifically referring to someone” – to quote Cage – it would be better to avoid talking out of all proportion of weapons on the sets and above all of Alec Baldwin and poor Halyna Hutchins.