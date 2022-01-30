the problem of the Big Team Battle seems to be solved, update coming – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite may see soon Resolved the Big Team Battle problem which until now had remained unchanged, despite the various patches, but we will still have to wait a few days to receive theupdate necessary, as reported by 343 Industries.

Community manager John Junyszek explained on Halo Infinite that the team has isolated and potentially solved the problem, at least based on internal tests, but for the publication of the update we will have to wait a few days, probably until February 3. The problem in question concerns the matchmaking of the Big Team Battle, the “Great Team Battle” mode, which is greatly slowed down and makes it practically impossible for groups of 6 friendly players to enter the same battle all together.

The issue had already been examined by 343 Industries in recent weeks, but the fix has not arrived, with the work that has continued at the team and is continuing even now.

“Using the telemetry we received from the January 19 update, we were able to build a new build with a update which we think will solve the main problem affecting the Big Team Battle playlist, “Junyszek explained on Halo Waypoint.

“The studio carried out a successful playtest today and we plan to send the update for certification on Monday,” the community manager said, so we have to wait for the standard period for this. The update is reportedly not expected to be available until February 3, 2022. Meanwhile, Halo Infinite has surpassed 20 million players, making it the biggest launch ever for the franchise in question.