The problems between Amber Heard and Jason Momoa

In the trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s problems with actor Jason Momoa have come to light that almost left him without Aquaman 2.

In 2018 the first installment of Aquaman and it was a tremendous success, grossing over $1.148 million. For now it is the highest grossing film of DC Comics. At that time, it seemed Jason Momoa Y Amber Heard They had had a lot of chemistry between them, something that was verified on social networks and on screen. But the reality is very different and the actress despite repeating the role in League of Justice from Zack Snyder almost had to leave Aquaman 2. In fact, Emilia Clarke was already prepared to replace her, since she and Jason Momoa they worked very well on Game of Thrones.

The information comes from a statement with the president of DC Films, Walter Hamadawho will be in the next defamation trial with the ex-husband of AmberHeard, the actor Johnny Depp. According to the manager in Warner Bros. they did not want to count on the actress for Aquaman 2 since he didn’t get along at all Jason Momoa. In the end, they decided to continue with the role of Merebut was unable to negotiate a fee increase for the sequel.

So the legal team at Amber Heard argues that all this legal process is also taking its toll on the actress. Since she loses contracts and does not receive the rates that she really deserves.

Reasons for the next Judgment:

Johnny Depp demand to Amber Heard for $50 million for libel in an opinion piece. This was explained by the actress herself on her social networks:

I will be unplugging for the next few weeks. As you may know, I will be in Virginia, where I will be facing my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me over an op-ed I wrote for the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of domestic violence and abuse. I never named it, but wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I’m still paying that price, but I hope that when this case is over, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always had a love for Johnny and it pains me to have to relive the details of our past life together, in front of the world. At this time, I acknowledge the continued support I have been fortunate to receive over the years, and in the coming weeks I will lean on him more than ever. Always with love”.

We hope that the divorce and pending lawsuits are resolved in the best way and Aquaman 2 exceed the original. Although we will find out that when it opens on March 17, 2023.