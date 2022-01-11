The proceeds of Apple RED to fight Covid in Africa

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) said it will donate half of the proceeds from sales of (PRODUCT) RED to the Global Fund to fight COVID-19 in sub-Saharan Africa.

What happened

On Wednesday, the company led by Tim Cook released a video showing a number of (RED) products released over the past 15 years.

“Apple and (RED) have teamed up to fight AIDS,” the company said in the video; Apple said COVID-19 “threatens to undo the progress made to date.”

The tech giant said its products are helping fight two pandemics (COVID-19 and HIV) and pledged not to “stop until everyone is safe.”

The video shows a link to the (PRODUCT) RED website, which contains a detailed explanation of Apple’s initiatives.

“Between now and December 31, 2022, half of this proceeds will go to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the fight to end AIDS,” Apple said.

Because it is important

The (PRODUCT) RED initiative was created in 2006 by the singer of ‘U2’ Paul David Hewson, better known as Bono, and by the activist Bobby Shriver to fight the AIDS pandemic.

In addition to Apple and Beats by Dr. Dre, campaign partners include Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) e Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

The Apple (RED) product range includes iPhones, Apple Watches, accessories such as phone and tablet cases and smartwatch bands.

Apple recently became the first company in the world to exceed $ 3 trillion in market capitalization.

Price movement

Apple shares ended Wednesday’s regular session down nearly 2.7% to $ 174.92.

Photo courtesy of Apple