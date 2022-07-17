The Procès and the Academy of Medicine

Catalonia is sad…And Spain has a very negative attitude”. These words, pronounced by a former president of the Generalitat, with a well-known surname and various corruptions, I read on the plane back from Barcelona. He had just returned from being invited to give a conference in the Royal Academy of Medicine of Catalonia. Actually, during my visit I did not detect Catalan sadness or Hispanic negativism, rather frustrations and contradictions. I will summarize my experiences.

A week before my conference, I received a call from an academic colleague, a famous Catalan doctor. He surprised me by saying that he, against his will, had to give his lecture, prior to mine, in Pla’s language. He called me on the phone to explain his reasoning according to which I, as a Spanish-speaking guest, deserved respect, I should understand his presentation, and therefore he should speak in Spanish. However, in the face of his complaints, the directors of the Reial Acadèmia blurted out that “the official language of the Academy is Catalan”. He decided to send me his lecture in the Cervantes language digitally so that I could read it in advance.









I prepared the talk, logically, in Spanish. No one suggested otherwise, and the directors of the Academy always addressed me in that language. I could have prepared it in English, because I read in the news that Catalan was declared its own language and English the lingua franca – and whatever Spanish you give it – by the Pompeu i Fabra University of Barcelona, ​​after a tight vote by the university faculty. Perhaps it was not a matter of contradicting such a prestigious University.

I think that all these facts are indicative of the current environment that Catalonia is experiencing, and it is that the failed procés has removed citizen spheres, such as language and education, generating frustration and confusion in large sectors of the population. Or as the former president said in the interview, “there is a lot of mess.”

My walks through Barcelona rediscovered a beautiful city with its old Gothic quarter, beautiful monuments, ancient and high walls, and modern landscaped avenues with neoclassical or modernist houses. And a welcoming Mediterranean sea. There was a noticeable presence in the streets of Hispanic Americans – I prefer this term to that of Latin Americans -, and the Franconian language was Castilian Spanish, although Catalan was heard naturally. Of course, all the signs insist on putting them in Catalan, as if they feared being splashed by the language of Cervantes. – It will be a matter of the immersion, I told myself. There is nothing more striking than a local of a well-known American hamburger chain full of people speaking in Spanish, and with all the signs and advertisements in Catalan.

On the day of the conference, I walked to the Academy of Medicine, a beautiful building that is a fusion of the old Hospital de la Santa Creu and the old Surgery Building, both dating from around 1401. They were the hospital center of the health care past of Barcelona for more than five hundred years, and they are of great Gothic beauty. The academic directors received me in Spanish, when I expected otherwise; I perfectly understood my colleague’s excellent lecture in Catalan; The president introduced me in both languages, and they asked me questions in Spanish. The treatment was friendly and correct.

I don’t understand where the linguistic problem is, since language coexistence was easy at the Academy. It seems evident in Catalonia – and elsewhere – that politicians and citizens are in different spheres, and the linguistic mess created by the former seems to be outweighed by a natural balance of freely flowing languages ​​in the latter. I hope that the sectarianism and frustration created by the procès will fade away. As Jesús Laínz, author of several books on Catalan nationalism, says, linguistic “normalization” is a farce, since “normality is what you see on the street.”