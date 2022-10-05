“The Prodigy”: What is Sebastian Lelio’s film with Florence Pugh about and when is it released on Netflix

Netflix released the trailer for “The Prodigy“, the new film in English by Chilean director Sebastian Lelio and starring the Oscar nominee, Florence Pugh.

Director of “a fantastic woman” He has already made two feature films in the foreign language, the first being “Disobedience” made by Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdamswhile the second was “Glory Bell”an adaptation of his film “Glory” with Pauline Garcia.

Set in the 1800s, This is not Florence Pugh’s first production of period drama. The British has starred in films such as “Lady Macbeth”, “Rightful King” and in the remake of “Little Women”a role for which he received a nomination for the Academy Awards.

What is the Netflix movie “The Prodigy” about?

Based on the book of Emma Donoghueauthor of “The room“, “The Prodigy” tells the story of Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), an Irish girl from a humble farming family, who claims not eat since her eleventh birthday, which was four months ago.

In a Catholic environment, the young woman is a believer and intelligent and the town believes her a saint. This situation concerns some citizens, so they decide to hire an English nurse. That’s when she arrives Lib Wright (Florence Pugh), who is hired in order to check the credibility of this supposed miracle.

Convinced that what is happening is a fraud, Lib will try solve this mystery, but when unexplained things begin to happen, your task will not be easy.

When does “The Prodigy” premiere on Netflix?

The film will be available on the streaming service next Wednesday November 16.

Watch here the trailer for Netflix’s “The Prodigy”, the new film by Sebastián Lelio

